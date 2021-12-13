Lindsay Lohan Shares Cute Photo with Fiancé Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan is cozying up to her fiancé! The newly engaged actress and singer took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet snap of herself and her hubby-to-be, Bader Shammas, all bundled up while enjoying some time in the snow.
"No1 else I’d rather freeze with ❤️❄️❤️," Lohan wrote alongside a photo of the wintery scene.
The cute photo comes just two weeks after Lohan announced her engagement to the Dubai-based financier. The 35-year-old starlet revealed the news on Instagram late last month, sharing a series of photos alongside her now-fiancé, showing off her ring as the loved-up pair celebrated the happy moment.
"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍," she captioned the pics.
Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, was also over the moon about her oldest daughter's engagement, telling ET, "My heart is whole. For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light."
Lohan also received congratulatory messages from a few friends, including Paris Hilton, who she most notably partied with in the early aughts.
"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," the 40-year-old DJ said on her This is Paris podcast earlier this month. "And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."
The pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when the Mean Girls star posted a pic of her and Shammas.
"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night ?" Lohan wrote alongside the since-deleted snap.
ET last spoke to Lohan about her dating life in January 2019, where she shared that she was "too busy" for a relationship at the time.
"I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like," she said back then. What a difference a few years makes!
While Lohan wasn't looking for love at the time, she did share some specific details about she was looking for in a romantic partner.
"Someone who hates the spotlight," Lohan, who has been something of a target for tabloid speculation throughout her adult life, said. "No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram."
"[And] a smart businessman," she added. "But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."
For more on Lohan, check out the video below.
