Lindsay Lohan Shares Cute Photo with Fiancé Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is cozying up to her fiancé! The newly engaged actress and singer took to Instagram Monday to share a sweet snap of herself and her hubby-to-be, Bader Shammas, all bundled up while enjoying some time in the snow.

"No1 else I’d rather freeze with ❤️❄️❤️," Lohan wrote alongside a photo of the wintery scene.

The cute photo comes just two weeks after Lohan announced her engagement to the Dubai-based financier. The 35-year-old starlet revealed the news on Instagram late last month, sharing a series of photos alongside her now-fiancé, showing off her ring as the loved-up pair celebrated the happy moment.

"My love. My life. My family. My future. @bader.shammas #love 💍," she captioned the pics.

Lohan's mother, Dina Lohan, was also over the moon about her oldest daughter's engagement, telling ET, "My heart is whole. For a mother, there is nothing more important than to see your children happy and loved. Her beautiful new journey begins. Love and light."

Lohan also received congratulatory messages from a few friends, including Paris Hilton, who she most notably partied with in the early aughts.

"I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged," the 40-year-old DJ said on her This is Paris podcast earlier this month. "And I know that we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The pair first sparked romance rumors in February 2020 when the Mean Girls star posted a pic of her and Shammas.

"@aliana lovely night with sister and my boyfriend bader❤️ such a magical night ?" Lohan wrote alongside the since-deleted snap.

ET last spoke to Lohan about her dating life in January 2019, where she shared that she was "too busy" for a relationship at the time.

"I just haven't had time to think about it. [And] I haven't met anyone I like," she said back then. What a difference a few years makes!

While Lohan wasn't looking for love at the time, she did share some specific details about she was looking for in a romantic partner.

"Someone who hates the spotlight," Lohan, who has been something of a target for tabloid speculation throughout her adult life, said. "No, seriously, someone who doesn't have Instagram."

"[And] a smart businessman," she added. "But I haven't met anyone that's hit those [marks]."

For more on Lohan, check out the video below.

RELATED CONTENT

Paris Hilton Congratulates Lindsay Lohan on Her Engagement

Lindsay Lohan Engaged to Boyfriend Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan Returns to Acting in Netflix Rom-Com: See the First Look

Lindsay Lohan Shows Off Her ‘Boyfriend’ on Instagram This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery