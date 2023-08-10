Lindsay Lohan is introducing her newborn son, Luai, to the most important people in her life.

On Wednesday, Lindsay's brother, Dakota Lohan, posted photos of his trip to Dubai and gushed about meeting baby Luai.

"Over the mooon. I’m basically speechless but here goes nothing. I got to see my best friends in a place I never thought I’d experience as in Dubai (hot as s**t in the summer). They have the most precious little baby Luai who lights up their life and everyone who meets him," Dakota wrote. "This trip to Dubai really put me in the best headspace and I’m beyond grateful for every single moment. Love y’all. Never stop being you 🤘🏼🕺. #smile #bekind #love."

He also shared a sweet pic of himself leaning into baby Luai's crib to give him a kiss, being careful to cover the little guy's face.

Lindsay and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed baby Luai in July.

Proud grandma Dina Lohan is also thrilled to have a new grandson! The 60-year-old mother of Lindsay and Dakota spoke to ET about meeting baby Luai for the first time.

"What a blessing it was to see my oldest baby having her baby," Dina told ET. "Tears of joy were streaming down my face holding little Luai. Lindsay took immediately to the best role she will ever have, mommy, and Bader took immediately to being a hands-on daddy. We are blessed."

In July, a rep for Lindsay told ET that Luai was "beautiful" and "healthy," adding, "The family is over-the-moon in love."

Dina previously shared with ET that Luai came two days early, declaring, "We are so blessed and filled with love and joy."

Lindsay and Bader, a Dubai-based financier, first announced they were expecting in March.

In addition to Dakota and Dina's support, Lindsay also got some love from actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who played her mom in the film Freaky Friday.

"MAGIC MONDAY! My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," Jamie Lee wrote after hearing the news of Lindsay giving birth. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai! @lindsaylohan."

Lilo later shared the sweet bundle of books she received from her co-star as a gift.

