Lindsie Chrisley is once against addressing her relationship with her sister, Savannah Chrisley.

Following her past comments on her Coffee Convos podcast, where she responded to Savannah's comments about their estranged relationship, Lindsie is once again putting things into perspective.

On this week's episode of The Southern Tea podcast, the 34-year-old reality TV star said she is willing to work on their relationship privately.

"If she wanted to handle the situation privately, I would be in agreement to do that because again, I never spoke first, I never said anything," she said. "I kind of took the blame for certain things that I shouldn't have taken the blame for publicly. I took that on on this podcast myself just for it to go away and for there to be peace."

Getty Images

Lindsie reiterated that she would be willing to make peace with her younger sister. However, she said that she won't continue to engage in what she believes is unhealthy behavior.

"And I still maintain the position that I would be willing to have a conversation privately, but I will not be willing to continue to engage in unhealthy behavior that has been displayed publicly for any purposes, whether that be entertainment attention, whatever the reasons may be, I will not engage in that," she said.

The podcast host maintained that she wants nothing but the best for her sister.

"I wish her well, especially in this time of grief that she has been publicly navigating," she said, in regard to the death of Savannah's ex, Nic Kerdiles. "I wish her to be able to heal. I wish all great things in life coming her way, however, I just wish that situation away from me."

Lindsie and Savannah have each been public about their fallout in recent months. Lindsie revealed that she blocked her siblings on social media, and in September, Savannah appeared on The Viall Files podcast, where she candidly discussed their fallout.

During the interview, Savannah claimed that Lindsie was working with the government during their parents' tax fraud case -- which ended with Todd and Julie being sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"And I'm not saying that for anything other than factual purposes," Savannah claimed. "She lives her life. I live mine. We don't communicate. As an adult, you have to create healthy boundaries and you have certain people in your life and certain people out of your life. Just because you're family doesn't mean you're allowed access into certain areas of my life."

Savannah further alleged that according to "court transcripts," Lindsie "worked with the government for two years."

Following the interview, Lindsie responded and noted why she didn't reach out to her sister following Nic's death.

"In short, I have not reached out to Savannah," she said. "I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation worse than what it already was. If you guys listened to Viall Files and things that were said over there, and then my response to that on Coffee Convos, I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall's podcast about us not having an involvement in each other's personal lives. And just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out."

