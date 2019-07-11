The love song of the summer has arrived!



On Thursday, the full soundtrack to The Lion King arrived on Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music, including Donald Glover and Beyonce’s stirring rendition of "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," the classic duet from the original 1994 film.



Tidal broke the news on social media, posting a sweet GIF of the film’s main characters, Simba (Glover) and Nala (Beyonce) nuzzling on a hilltop.



Although the sweet ballad was previously teased in a TV promo for Disney’s upcoming film, now the entire song is available to stream, alongside the rest of the film’s soundtrack, which also includes "Hakuna Matata," performed by Glover, Billy Eichner (Timon, the meerkat), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa, the warthog) and JD McCrary (young Simba).

Fans of Beyonce are getting a double dose of music from the hitmaker, who not only appearing on the soundtrack with "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" and her own track, "Spirit," she’s also producing and curating another album, The Lion King: The Gift, which will include the latter track and serve as a musical homage to the film’s story. It will be released on July 19.



On the red carpet at the movie's premiere on Tuesday, where Beyonce dazzled in a crystal chandelier embroidered tuxedo Alexander McQueen dress, Glover gushed to ET about taking on the project.



"It's a big deal for me. It's a special moment for me," he expressed. "For me, I've been in the business for a while, but to be able to work with Beyoncé, James Earl Jones, Jon Favreau, like, iconic people in this business, it's an amazing feeling. It's a lot of good people."

He also admitted that, even in his own home, his fame can’t hold a candle to Beyonce’s.



"This is my son's favorite movie. He's, like, a big animal person," Glover told ET of his 2-year-old son, Legend. "I wasn't going to tell him that I was in it. I was just going to let him see it and see what happened. And I was like, 'Hey, do you want to see The Lion King?' And he said, 'Yeah, Beyonce's is in it, right?' And I was like, 'Yeah, Daddy's in it too, though. Daddy's in it.'"



The Lion King roars into theaters on July 19.

