Lisa Rinna Debuts Dramatic Blonde Pixie Cut at Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna is changing up her look in a major way.

The actress, 60, debuted a dramatic blonde pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. She has also documented each step of the bold transformation process throughout the week on Instagram.

This is the first time Rinna has dyed her hair platinum blonde. The new chop is a switch-up from her usual dark brown bob.

Lisa Rinna debuts a platinum blonde pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week. - Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images

After sharing a video of herself dancing around her hotel room in just a robe on Instagram, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum arrived at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show on Tuesday with a chin-length, deep brunette bob.

“When in Paris, Day deux,” she captioned the black-and-white video, alongside a baguette emoji.

The following day, she looked almost unrecognizable, debuting a slicked-back, icy blonde hairstyle at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

The now blonde bombshell paired her new 'do with a head-to-toe black bodysuit which she layered underneath a floor-length, leopard-print coat. She also rocked a sharp cat-eye eyeliner look and carried a black Balenciaga clutch with gold hardware.

Later the same day, the reality star showed off her platinum hair again, this time swapping the slicked-back look for a spiky one at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show.

Lisa Rinna debuts a platinum blonde pixie cut at Paris Fashion Week. - Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Rinna had a masculine, nerdy-chic look. Wearing a classic black tuxedo, Rinna appeared almost Albert Einstein-like, as she paired her spiky hairstyle with thick, black eyeglasses and a matching bow tie.

The eye-catching hair was done by Iman Blomsterson and Johan Hellstrom. She shared the lengthy transformation process in a video posted to Instagram.

"I love change, I love freshness," Rinna said in the clip. "You know what I really love to do? I like to freak people out. And this will freak people out."

This isn't the first time Rinna has switched up her appearance this year. In April, she dissolved her facial injectables amid public criticism.

