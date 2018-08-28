Happy anniversary, Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star and her husband celebrated their 36-year wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and got a sweet message from their daughter, Pandora, to commemorate the special day.

"Happy Anniversary to my wonderful parents!!! Thank you for teaching us what true love looks like 💕 #36years #HappyAnniversary," Pandora, 32, wrote alongside a glamorous photograph of her parents on their wedding day. In the pic, Vanderpump, 57, is all smiles, wearing a white gown that features oversized ruffles on the shoulders. Meanwhile, the former soccer star is sharp in classic British "morning dress" attire.

Vanderpump and Todd tied the knot in 1982. The couple got engaged after only dating for six weeks and married within three months. They are parents to daughter Pandora and 26-year-old son Max.

The Sur owner's anniversary comes just one day after Pandora and her husband, Jason Sabo, celebrated seven years of marriage. Vanderpump and Todd sent their daughter a stunning flower arrangement to mark her special day.

"Thank you @lisavanderpump and Daddy!" Pandora wrote on Monday on her Instagram Story.

Vanderpump has much to celebrate these days. She, along with Vanderpump Rules cast members, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, recently opened their new bar/restaurant, TomTom, in West Hollywood. ET got the chance to take a sneak peek at the new place, as well as chat with the stars about their latest business endeavor.

