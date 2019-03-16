After a roller coaster season on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump isn't sure if she's ready for the reunion special.

A source tells ET that the reality star “hasn’t made a decision on if she’ll show up for the RHOBH reunion or not."

"It was a very hard season for her and a lot of friendships shifted," the source explained. "However, the cast didn’t think she’d show for the premiere party and she did."

The reality star admitted to ET's Brice Sander in February that she initially asked Bravo and Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen for a year off the long-running series, following the April 2018 death of her brother, Mark, before ultimately filming the show's ninth season.

“[Andy] said, 'You know, I think we should've given you a year off when you asked for it,’” she shared at the time. “He said, 'I don't think you were in a mental state where you were really prepared to deal with it,' it was very emotional … 'With hindsight, we probably should've given you the year off.’”

“I wasn’t as prepared for combat as I should’ve been,” she confessed. The drama in RHOBH season 9 has centered around a rift between Vanderpump and co-star Dorit Kemsley over the adoption of a dog from Lisa’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. Kemsley's dog ultimately ended up back at a shelter, and when the story got out to blogs, the cast reportedly started pointing fingers at Vanderpump for leaking it, which she has vehemently denied.

Vanderpump went straight into filming both Housewives and her spinoff, Vanderpump Rules -- which she also executive produces -- shortly after losing her brother last year.

“It was a tough year, personally,” she told ET. “I don't know. I have no control over what they show, what's being filmed and what's being said. I know for me, we've talked about before, I just tell my truth and keep going.”

For now, ET's source notes, Vanderpump is focused on opening her new bar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion soon, appearances for her rosè line, and her Facebook Watch series The World’s Most Amazing Dog, as well as "several other projects in the works."

"Lisa filming the reunion will be a game time decision,” the source explains.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. See more from Vanderpump in the video below.

