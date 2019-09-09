Best wishes to the happy couple!

Little People, Big World stars Jacob Roloff and Isabel Sofia tied the knot over the weekend in a romantic farmhouse ceremony. The couple each shared breathtaking pics from their big day.

Jacob posted a dreamy shot with his bride standing on a cliff overlooking the ocean, writing, “We’re married. @moniqueserraphotography #rockandroloffwedding.”

The couple had their ceremony at the family’s Roloff Farms and also took some beautiful pics on Manzanita Beach in Oregon.

The bride wore a crown of leaves with a sheer backed lace gown with delicate sleeves. The couple even had some fun with their dogs, posing in the sand.

Jacob’s brother, Jeremy Roloff, shared a beautiful family shot from the day, writing, “What a celebration! Congratulations Jacob and Isabel on taking the ultimate step of love -- total commitment. The final step being living it out! So excited for you guys! Welcome to the family sister! We’re all married, and the family continues to grow!”

Jeremy recently announced that he and his wife, Audrey, were expecting baby number two. The couple is already parents to 1-year-old Ember, who sweetly served as Jacob and Isabel’s flower girl.

Jacob and Isabel announced their engagement in January 2018 after Jacob popped the question on Christmas 2017, revealing that the romantic moment happened while on a trip to Iceland.

“Here’s to many more Christmas’, you n me,” Jacob wrote at the time.

For more from the family, watch the clip below:

