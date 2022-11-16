Lizzo is way ahead of the game when it comes to the season of giving! The Grammy-nominated singer gave her fan a surprise of a lifetime after she posted a video on TikTok asking the pop star if they could wear one of her dresses.

In late October, Atlanta-based writer, poet, and essayist Aurielle Marie made a video on TikTok with a specific goal -- getting Lizzo's attention to request a favor. The 2022 Georgia Author of the Year was celebrating a huge year of wins: they'd published their first poetry collection, Gumbo Ya Ya, which Marie described to be "about growing up fat, Black, and queer in the South." The collection garnered several honors, including the Cave Canem poetry award.

Most importantly, Marie had been chosen as one of Out 100's LGBTQ+ Literary and Publishing stars of the year and needed a stellar dress for the ceremony in New York.

"I can't find anything that is big b**ch and red carpet ready," they explained in their TikTok asking Lizzo to borrow her iconic 2022 Emmys dress. "I know you know how it feels to be the biggest b**ch in the room and all the scrutiny that comes with that. The audacity that you've marked in your career has helped me step out and be audacious myself."

"So I said, let me make a little TikTok because you never know what can happen... Can I please, please, please wear your dress from the 2022 Emmys, please, which is my favorite," the poet asked.

Marie was asking to borrow the red, tulle Giambattista Valli dress Lizzo wore at the Emmy Awards -- which she was sporting when she won the Outstanding Reality-Competition Program Emmy for her show, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

On Nov. 15, the poet revealed that while Lizzo hadn't sent that exact dress, she did lend them the stunning magenta tulle dress the singer wore at the 2019 American Music Awards and sent a seamstress to make sure that it was tailored to Marie's body.

And it arrived just on time! Marie was about to head to the airport to attend the Out 100 awards when they received the package.

After trying the dress on in the video, Marie jumps around and poses for the camera, before shouting, "Shut the f**k up!" and bursting into tears of happiness.

"..Whenever you hear me say 'the dress' from now on, know that I'm talking about Lizzo's dress and not my wedding dress," they noted.

In the video's caption, Marie wrote, “I might’ve gotten a few tears on your dress Lizzo, my bad babe! Words don’t suffice and thank you isn’t enough. But THANK YOU! I’m speechless. Ya’ll! A b**** is certified LIZZO-SIZED! And look at this gown! Out Magazine, here I come!”

Clearly, Lizzo doesn't just talk the talk, she walks the walk. In the October cover story for Vanity Fair, the "About Damn Time" singer addressed the oft-repeated judgment that her music is somehow geared toward white listeners, noting that it's "such a critical conversation when it comes to Black artists."

"I am not making music for white people. I am a Black woman, I am making music from my Black experience, for me to heal myself [from] the experience we call life," she said, adding that it's a bonus when her music helps other Black people. "Because we are the most marginalized and neglected people in this country. We need self-love and self-love anthems more than anybody."

"So am I making music for that girl right there who looks like me, who grew up in a city where she was underappreciated and picked on and made to feel unbeautiful? Yes," she continued. "It blows my mind when people say I'm not making music from a Black perspective--how could I not do that as a Black artist?"

