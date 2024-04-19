Let's go back, back to the beginning! Lo Bosworth has some potentially exciting news for Laguna Beach fans. The longtime bestie of Lauren Conrad, who appeared on the first two seasons of Laguna Beach and then later on The Hills, thinks that fans of the hit MTV reality show might be getting a reunion in honor of the 20th anniversary of season 1.

Bosworth, 37, appeared on the Just B With Bethenny Frankel podcast this week where she discussed the possibility of a cast reunion.

"Lauren and I are friends and there are rumblings that there may be a 20th anniversary special of Laguna Beach that's coming down the pipeline, maybe," Bosworth shared. "I sort of talked to a couple people about it because we graduated from high school in 2004. It's 2024. It is our true 20-year high school reunion this year, and so in the context of Laguna, I think it would be great to get back together with the old gang."

In addition to Bosworth and Conrad, the season 1 cast of Laguna Beach included Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Morgan Smith, Christina Sinclair, Trey Phillips and Dieter Schmitz.

"I think that everybody's doing really well, everybody is really friendly," Bosworth said of her co-stars and Laguna Beach High School classmates. "And Laguna's a kind, nice version of reality TV, right? You get to The Hills and it's, like, much bigger impact from a drama and trauma perspective."

Lo Bosworth, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge and Lauren Conrad arrive at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Bosworth, who appeared on 65 episodes of The Hills, said that the relationships between cast members on that show were "much more challenged" due to their experiences filming.

"Not by our own fault," she explained. "We were very young women constantly put into compromised situations where we had to blood sport it out against each other to get through a day of production."

The wellness guru said that she was "not as good on reality TV" because she wasn't as inclined to get into the drama as some of her co-stars.

"I served a very specific role, which I'm actually grateful for in hindsight. I didn't have to get into it too much," she shared. "But in the areas where I did, it still kind of haunts me to this day because there's so many stories behind this story everybody saw on television that run very counter to what the public thinks of you."

Lo Bosworth and Lauren Conrad attend The Conrad Collection After Party at Eleven on March 11, 2008 in Santa Monica, CA. - ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

As for why her pal LC has chosen to step out of the spotlight after exiting the reality TV space, Bosworth said that Conrad's level of fame became overwhelming to the mother of two.

"I think that they were famous to a degree that whenever anything happened that was negative, the blowback felt so significant and so life changing that you really live with that trauma and it affects you on a go-forward basis in terms of how much you're inclined to share with people," she explained.

A 20th anniversary reunion would not be the first time the Laguna cast has reunited. In 2020, there was a virtual reunion as a part of a partnership for #GoodToVote where the cast answered questions and played games like "Never Have I Ever."

Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari on Back to the Beach podcast. - Dear Media

Exes Colletti and Cavallari also teamed up for the Back to the Beach podcast where they went through past episodes of Laguna Beach, even bringing Conrad onto the show where she and Cavallari apologized to one another for their behavior during the MTV series.

In 2021, Conrad spoke with ET about her 2020 Laguna reunion, saying, "It's great! I still get to see some of them… It's amazing. I still live in my hometown."

She added at the time, "I actually don't watch any reality television. It's a little triggering to me."

