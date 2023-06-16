Theresa Caputo just gained a daughter! On Thursday, the Long Island Medium star took to Instagram to announce that her son, Larry Caputo Jr., has tied the knot with his longtime love, Leah Munch.

In her post, Theresa shared a happy shot from the big day, which took place in Lake Como, Italy. In the pic, Theresa, wearing a Galvan London sequin gown, smiles as she poses alongside her linen suit-clad son and his stunning bride, who opted for an Oscar de la Renta dress for her big day.

"And this HAPPENED," Theresa captioned the shot. "We are over the moon excited for Larry and Leah on their wedding."

According to People, Larry and Leah tied the knot on June 10, the same day as Theresa's 56th birthday. The ceremony, which included personal vows from the bride and groom, was the culmination of a three-day-long Italian celebration.

"It was so emotional," Theresa tells the outlet. "He's my son. And I think because of what I do, I see that a lot of people don't have family, and Larry and Leah, they wanted it to be all about family. To watch it happen and unfold was just absolutely incredible. Wow. It was stunning. It was literally magical the entire weekend."

"Larry and Leah have been together for 14 years since their freshman year of college," she adds. "And to see them finally be, at this point, where they want to get married, they want to start a family. Every parent's dream is to see their children be happy, and to find that person that they want to spend the rest of their life with."

After the couple said "I do," guests enjoyed a cocktail hour before they were served a seated dinner of pasta and fish. Gelato, cannolis and wedding cake were the dessert options at the event.

While the wedding officially cemented Leah's place in the Caputo family, Theresa has long considered her as such.

"I feel like she's been my daughter for all these years," she says. "We've always been so close and have a great relationship. And her mom and her brothers, we're just literally one big family."

The couple didn't forget Theresa's birthday amid the wedding celebrations, even throwing her a birthday brunch the morning after their wedding.

"They had this amazing cake made. It was all the things that I love. One tier was Louis Vuitton, another Gucci and Giorgio Armani. And then they had a picture of myself on it," Theresa says. "It was so sweet. My son gave a beautiful speech and honoring my birthday. Because I was like, 'This is your wedding. This is your weekend, forget that it's my birthday.' And I actually forgot that it was my birthday until everyone started texting me!"

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Get Secretly Married After 1 Year of Dating This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Gets Married With Hailie Jade as a Bridesmaid

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Are Not Legally Married Despite Ceremony

Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Are Married

Related Gallery