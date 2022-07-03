Lori Harvey Enjoys Trip to New Orleans After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Lori Harvey is enjoying the sights and eats in New Orleans! The model and beauty mogul took to Instagram to share photos of her trip to The Big Easy and her carousel of photos looks delicious.

Harvey captioned her post on Sunday, "I love New Orleans food," alongside the salivating emoji. In the first photo, she is taking a bite out of a praline from Loretta's, a local pastry shop in the area. In the rest of the images, you see Harvey eating baked oysters, a variety of seafood and playing tourist in the French Quarter.

Lori was in the Birthplace of Jazz for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. She was a speaker at the yearly convention held at the Caesars Superdome.

Last month, Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey called it quits after just over a year together. A source told ET, at the time, that the pair "broke up recently" and cited being at "different stages in their lives" as the reason for the split.

"Lori and Michael broke up recently. They were at different stages in their lives," the source shared. "The two of them are trying to move on, but they're both heartbroken and upset."

The former couple made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party in March. Fast-forward to today, however, since news of the split was made public, both Harvey and Jordan have removed all photos of each other from their Instagram profiles.

