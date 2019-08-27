Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, showed solidarity as they exited Boston Federal Courthouse on Tuesday.

The 55-year-old Full House star held Giannulli's hand during their trek from the building, while being swarmed by photographers and camera crews. The couple was appearing for a pre-trial hearing concerning the charges they face for conspiracy to commit honest services mail and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in the college admissions scandal in which fellow actress, Felicity Huffman, was also implicated.

ET learned that Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley cleared the way for the couple to be able to share attorneys in the upcoming trial.

"I think, given the circumstances of what they're up against with the trial, it's probably the smartest strategy they have yet because jurors would have to believe both of them are lying," lawyer Rachel Stockman tells ET.

Meanwhile, in just over two weeks, Huffman will learn if she will be facing prison for her role in the sweeping scandal. Prosecutors are wanting her to serve four to 10 months behind bars. However, the circumstances of Huffman and Loughlin's legal battles are very different.

In April, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges they face for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 19-year-old Olivia and 20-year-old Bella, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, even though neither of them participated in the sport.

Then, in May, Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and honest services mail fraud after allegedly paying $15,000 to have a proctor fix SAT questions that her daughter, 19-year-old Sophia, incorrectly answered.

Huffman was joined by 13 other defendants who agreed to the plea deal, while Loughlin and Giannulli declined. The couple could potentially face up to 40 years in prison if convicted.

"Lori Loughlin really should have taken a page out of the Felicity Huffman playbook from the beginning," Stockman says. "I think that was a missed opportunity by Lori and if she would have taken that deal, she would have been facing a lot less prison time than she is now."

"Lori and Mossimo are taking a huge risk by going to trial in this case." Stockman adds. "The indictment is only a little portion of what we know in terms of evidence. There's wire taps, there's strong witness testimony. It's never too late, potentially, to take a plea deal, but I think she's blown it."

In June, a source told ET that Loughlin was regretting not taking the plea deal.

"While a few friends have stuck by her side, many others have cut her off," the source said. "She still feels it’s a huge misunderstanding, but seeing others be sentenced has scared her."

"She is watching the reduced sentences of those who have taken plea deals, and wondering each day if she’s made the wrong decision," the source continued, adding that "Lori has no choice but to hang in there and do the best she can."

