Love is long distance! Love Is Blind season 2 standout Deepti Vempati has revealed that she is in a relationship and certainly is feeling the butterflies.

The 32-year-old Chicago native opened up about her new romance on the latest episode of her Out of the Pods podcast with co-star Natalie Lee, who kicked off the episode declaring, "There is quite a bit of life news. Deepti's in love."

"I don't know if I'm in love, but I'm very smitten. I'm smitten over a man," Deepti admitted.

Natalie noted that she often spots her co-host "giggling to herself" while texting her new beau.

"I talk to him quite often. We do FaceTime dates too," Deepti shared. "He's not from Chicago, so we're trying out the whole long-distance kind of thing."

After Natalie pretended to say the mystery man's name, Deepti told her, "We can't out him."

"He's an A-list actor," Natalie claimed without Deepti confirming or denying.

"You know, keep the mouth zipped. No, yeah, I'm very smitten," Deepti concluded. "I'm happy, which is so weird because just three weeks ago on the podcast, I was talking about how I don't have time to date and I really don't care to."

She also noted that despite Natalie's claims of "love," she doesn't think she's in love, but added, "I'm excited. I'm excited about a man for the first time in a while."

Deepti got engaged to Abishek "Shake" Chatterjee on season 2 of the Netflix reality series. But after the veterinarian made several disparaging comments about her looks, comparing her to his aunt, Deepti rejected Shake at the altar, famously choosing herself.

Then at the show's reunion, it was revealed that Deepti and co-star Kyle Abrams had developed a romance in the pods that had translated to life after the show.

Though the pair got together during the After the Altar special, they split before the special even aired. Kyle went on to get engaged to girlfriend Tania Deleanos last month, around the time that Natalie accused him of using Deepti "for clout."

Deepti agreed, saying, "Yeah, there probably was some incentive to be around me or with me. But it sucks because there were so many moments that we spent together alone and he didn't have to do any of that. Yeah, I totally agree. It's not black and white, there's a lot of gray area there."

