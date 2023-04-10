Raven Ross is loving life with her new mystery man. The Love Is Blindseason 3 alum still hasn't publicly shared the identity of her new man, but over the weekend, she shared several photos and videos of herself and her beau on a romantic birthday weekend beach getaway.

The Pilates instructor posted a photo of a hotel room bed covered in rose petals that read, "I [love] U," and balloons that read, "Happy Birthday," over the headboard.

In the shot, Raven's man is seen with his back to the camera sitting on the balcony looking out at the ocean.

"If you feel like you'll never find your person, be patient. Be your best self and believe in love," Raven wrote. "Because once you find it it's so much sweeter."

She also shared a video of her man with his face in shadow walking on the beach, writing, "It blows my mind when I think about how I got here. It was not easy, just like everything good in life. It takes time, courage, and a lot of obstacles. But I'd do it all again."

Raven Ross/Instagram Stories

Raven Ross/Instagram Stories

This marks Raven's first romance since her November 2022 split from fiancé SK Alagbada.

Raven and SK got engaged on season 3 of Love Is Blind only for SK to say "I do not" at the altar. The former pair reunited after filming wrapped and announced they were back together during the show's reunion. Then in their season's After the Altar special, SK proposed a second time and shortly after, Raven and SK announced that they had ended their romance amid cheating allegations against the business school student.

In February, Raven told ET of SK's alleged cheating, "I found out on TikTok with the rest of the world. That's how it happened and it's OK now, but, yeah, when the world found out was when I learned about it too and we had to process that together."

In March, Raven revealed that she is in a relationship after her split from SK, but that she wasn't sure when she would go public with the romance.

"Girl, I am traumatized. No, just kidding. Eventually, down the line," she said during her Amazon Live! "Workout Essentials" stream. "We’re figuring it out. He is such a great human, and I’m literally so obsessed. So I really want to share that with you guys, and I’m excited about it."

That being said, Raven added, "But we’ve just got to give it a little more time. I think I’m definitely in my, like, privacy girl era. But when the time comes, it’s on, and we’re going to do it."

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating Allegations This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Shares First Photo With New Boyfriend

'Love Is Blind's Raven Talks New Boyfriend and Her 'Voldemort' Ex SK

'Love Is Blind' Star SK Breaks Silence on Raven Cheating Allegations

Related Gallery