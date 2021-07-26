The married couples from season 1 of Love Is Blind are opening up to ET about what their lives have been like since leaving the pods and spending two years together in the real world.

ET spoke with Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed and Matthew Barnett and Amber Pike ahead of Netflix's upcoming After the Altar reunion, where they got candid about the struggles they faced spending so much time together amid the coronavirus pandemic, whether they're ready to start having kids and more.

"We are happy. We actually just wrote a book ... we also bought a house, we are thinking about getting a second dog, so life is moving for us," Lauren told ET's Kevin Frazier, adding that she and Cameron are "practicing" for human babies. "So, yeah, you know, soon."

For Amber and Barnett, they've enjoyed getting to know one another on a whole new level, and simply having fun.

"We have been pretty adventurous about it. After getting married so quickly [on the show], obviously we had a lot to catch up on in getting to know each other, and getting to go on those adventures that young couples do," Amber explained. "So we've been spending a lot of time just doing random stuff. Pre-COVID-19, there was a lot of concerts and traveling. During COVID, we learned a lot about how we live together."

"We had our days. We definitely had to upgrade apartments!" she continued. "Outside of the bedroom, I want a little extra space."

The couple revealed that starting a family someday is also on their bucket list. "On my list in the pods was, 'Must want kids.' Top of the list," Amber recalled. "Kids with my crazy characteristics!"

Netflix announced earlier this month that it would be launching the upcoming Love Is Blind: After the Altar. The reunion special features three new episodes that follow the lives of all the couples and singles from season 1, as they gear up for a two-year anniversary party celebrating Lauren and Cameron, and Amber and Barnett.

"When we get the entire group back together, it has a chance to be explosive," Cameron teased to ET, with Lauren adding, "It was definitely interesting."

Amber noted that there were "obviously a couple of people that would've been better off not coming," referring, of course, to Jessica Batten and their infamous feud. As fans of Love Is Blind saw on the show, Jessica was crushing hard on Barnett in the pods, but had a hard time letting him go when he chose Amber over her in the end.

"I'm not angry, I just don't want to have anything to do with her," Amber said. "There are just some people that when they show you their character, you should believe them. The rest of the world might've seen something and they can form their opinions, but I experienced something and I've got my opinion and it's not gonna change. So why would I want anything to do with her?"

"It was awkward, yeah," Barnett admitted, of seeing Jessica again. "It's like running into any ex in public. You're like, 'I don't really want to talk to you, I don't want to even say hey.' It's like, 'You're in the past, I want nothing.'"

Since leaving the show, Jessica has struck up a romance with Benjamin McGrath, a foot and ankle surgeon from California who goes by "Doctor Ben" on Instagram. But according to Amber, Jessica's not totally over Barnett -- and neither is Ben!

"He is a weird one ... he hasn't moved on. Her new boyfriend was messaging my husband," Amber claimed. "That was just really an uncomfortable situation, so neither of them have moved on from us."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar launches Wednesday, July 28 on Netflix. In the meantime, hear more from the season 1 couples in the video below.

