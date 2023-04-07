SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the first 11 episodes of Love Is Blind season 4, proceed with caution.

Though they had a promising start, 27-year-old dental assistant Jackie Bonds and her fiancé, 27-year-old marketing manager, Marshall Glaze, didn't make it to the altar on season 4 of Love Is Blind.

Their already rocky relationship was on shaky ground when they showed up to co-star Chelsea Griffin's birthday party separately. Then Jackie's ex, Josh Demas, made a memorable cameo at the party, making a play for Jackie.

"If you don't feel like heart-to-heart you're really going to marry somebody, pick me," Josh told Jackie.

In the new drop of episodes, we see Jackie and Marshall return from the party together, but when Marshall tries to talk to him about their situation, Jackie says she doesn't want to, asking Marshall simply to "love me."

Then later in the episode, Brett tells a surprised Marshall at the group's suit fitting that Jackie didn't show up to her wedding dress fitting. The viewers then see Jackie meeting up with Josh at a cafe for a heart-to-heart where he brings her flowers.

"Losing you is my biggest regret. I do love you. I want to be together," Josh tells Jackie.

In an aside interview, Jackie admits that she was "immediately attracted" to Josh when she first came face-to-face with him. She also shares that Marshall is "too sensitive" for her.

Jackie then admits that she "chose wrong," but when Josh asks if she's ready to get married, she notes that while she can see herself getting married to him, she doesn't intend to get married "anytime soon."

When she says she wants to give their romance a try, Josh replies, "Let's do it!"

Jackie and Marshall later have a heart-to-heart about the end of their relationship.

Marshall takes offense to Jackie saying he asks too much of her, and Jackie eventually admits that she's attracted to Josh and can't give Marshall what he wants.

Marshall says he wants the ring back and Jackie refuses. Marshall then says, "Every time you look at it, I want you to be reminded that you passed up on something great."

Jackie later admits that she "needs to do some self-work" and that she doesn't know if she's going to be with Josh or not. Jackie and Josh aren't shown in the remainder of the episodes.

So do Jackie and Josh work things out? ET did some digging and the two co-stars were recently spotted out together at a Seattle Mariners game on TikTok, leading many fans to believe that they have, in fact, stayed together in the year since the show was filmed.

The finale of Love Is Blind season 4 streams on Friday, April 14, and the live reunion episode will take place on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

