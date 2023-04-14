'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Did Micah and Paul Get Married?

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the finale of season 4 of Love Is Blind, proceed with caution.

Not all love stories end with a happily ever after. Micah Lussier and Paul Peden made it to the altar in the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind, but from the start, it was clear that they were both very uncertain with how the wedding day would go.

Scientist Paul is clearly torn as he gets ready for his altar moment. He debates the decision with every member of his wedding party and his family members, calling it a "toss of a coin," noting that he could easily go either way.

Once they make it to the altar, Micah is asked to answer first, but she shockingly says, "I think that in this moment, the best thing that I can do for us is to give you the opportunity to answer first."

Paul looks stunned but eventually says, "I love you, but I don't think that we can choose each other right now."

His decision leaves Micah devastated and she runs out of the ceremony in tears. Paul follows her out, asking his bride if he made the wrong decision. He later says he can't ever imagine marrying her.

ET spoke with Micah ahead of her season airing and asked her about her historic decision to have Paul answer first, which no contestant on the reality series has ever made before.

"I would have said yes in that moment. I was willing to risk it. I wasn't afraid that he would say yes and I would say no," Micah explained to ET. "I wasn't afraid of looking stupid. I already looked stupid. F**k it, quite frankly. I wanted him to say yes for him. I wanted him to say yes because it's what he wanted. I didn't want him to feel pressured because he saw someone he loves be so vulnerable."

Netflix

Micah added of her visible emotions on her wedding day, "I think deep down I knew he wasn't going to say yes, and it hurt. It hurt really bad. I felt like I was walking up to the death of my relationship, and that's why it felt so emotional. At the altar I wanted to give him that one last chance to prove me wrong. Like, no, you're going to take the leap. You're gonna try. You're going to show me you're willing to risk it all. And he wasn't."

ET also spoke with Paul during a recent press day for the show, asking him if Micah hadn't made him answer first whether he'd have considered saying yes.

"I don't think so. I think I would have said no still," Paul admitted to ET. "What I said not was this premeditated thing. The truth came out and I think it would have regardless of what was said."

He added that his decision happened, "As the words were coming out of my mouth."

Paul even revealed that he spent the night before his wedding on the phone with co-star Zack Goytowski deliberating over his decision.

"Zack and I were on the phone that night for probably five hours from 10 to 2:30. It was a lot of deliberating, even the next morning. I was so frustrated with myself," Paul shared.

Paul said that though he said no at the altar, he "wouldn't do anything differently," if he were to repeat the experiment.

"If this experiment were iterated thousands of times, it would always end up the way that it did for me. I really think that," he shared. "I would always end up with Micah."

Season 4 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix, and the live reunion special will stream on Sunday, April 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

