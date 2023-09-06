Congratulations are in order for Love Is Blind star Shaina Hurley! The season 2 contestant is expecting her first child with husband Christos Lardakis.

"We are proud to announce Baby Lardakis coming soon 🥰🥰🥰," Shaina wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

She got some love in the comments section from her fellow contestants.

Shayne Jansen, whom she connected with in the pods, wrote, "Congratulations ❤️."

Fellow season 2 contestant Nick Thompson wrote, "Aw, congratulations 💙💙💙. So happy for you both."

Season 3 star Alexa Lemieux commented, "So happy for you guys!!! Sending lots and lots of love."

Shaina opened up about her pregnancy to People, sharing, "We feel so thankful and grateful that we have been given such a blessing. Our hearts are full! We cannot wait to start this next journey of parenthood together and to meet this little soul!"

Shaina appeared on season 2 of Love Is Blind, falling for Shayne and Kyle Abrams in the pods. After Shayne broke up with her in favor of proposing to contestant Natalie Lee, Shaina accepted Kyle's proposal, only to call things off with Kyle before making it to the altar.

"At the end of the day, I should have said, 'No,' and stuck to my gut and I didn't," Hurley previously told ET. "I completely regret that because I could have avoided a lot further messiness and drama. I'm working on it. And it goes back to my people-pleasing and I didn't want to hurt him. And at the end of the day, he ended up getting hurt."

Shaina met Christos after filming Love Is Blind and the pair tied the knot in July 2022. He appeared on the After the Altar special as Shaina's boyfriend despite continued drama between Natalie and Shayne.

RELATED CONTENT: