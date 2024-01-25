Love on the Spectrum's Abbey and David's love story is still going strong, and they have a lot of plans for their romance!

ET spoke with the couple, who quickly became viewer favorites on the Netflix reality series. This season, fans watched as the pair fell in love, and made each other's dreams come true with a romantic trip to Africa.

"I met David, my amazing boyfriend," Abbey tells ET's Ash Crossan about the best part of filming the show. "The best part of being on the show was going to Africa to see the African lioness with her cubs, and we yelled, 'Cubs!'"

"I met my girlfriend, Abbey," David shares. "And loved taking her to Africa to see our favorite animals -- lions. Male lions, female lionesses, and their cubs. Adorable."

The pair, who sweetly sang "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from the Lion King, dished about their favorite part of the trip.

"Seeing our number one favorite animal together," David says.

Abbey adds, "David, you're making all the boyfriends look bad, 'cause that was an amazing trip to plan."

David and Abbey are already planning their next vacation destinations.

"I would love to go to Atlantis, Bahamas with David, because that was his childhood vacation," Abbey says. "And because we both love water slides."

For David, he wants to take an international trip, so he and his love can recreate the famous spaghetti scene from The Lady and the Tramp.

"We might go to Italy to make a reference to Lady and the Tramp," he says.

Millions of fans have turned into the series, which made its debut in 2022. So far, David has been recognized by his favorite Power Ranger, and Abbey had a sweet encounter with a Disney princess.

"When I see fans I feel accepted and part of the group, part of the world," Abbey says about the recognition the show has brought her. "I get recognized a lot, and I love my fans. We even take selfies together. My favorite fan meeting was Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel. She said I inspire her just like how she inspires me."

Almost three years into their love story, Abbey and David are also thinking about their future -- and their wedding.

"We would have a delicious Costco pizza and Krispy Kream doughnuts," Abbey says. "And we might get married in Africa or the San Diego Zoo Safari Park."

In the meantime, the happy couple is looking forward to Valentine's Day.

"We're going to the Great Wolf Lodge with [my cousin] Mary and her boyfriend, Zach, as a double date," Abbey says. "I also have a Valentine surprise. But I'm not gonna tell David what it is. Me and David are gonna have a romantic Valentine's and eats s'mores."

"At the Cheesecake Factory," David, who is keeping his Valentine's Day plans a surprise, says.

The couple says they have inspired the world to have a different outlook on people who have autism. What's more, David and Abbey know what it takes to make a relationship work, and have sound advice for people seeking love.

"All boys out there, if you want a girl to like you, you have to give them the gift to remember you by," David shares. "And all you have to do is feel confident. Gather your courage and be yourself."

As for Abbey, finding love is all about being yourself.

"You gotta find someone out there who understands the way their mind works, and you have to have things in common like lions and mermaids, cats and dogs, and so much more," she says.

For the happy couple, documenting their journey has allowed the world to look at autism through another lens.

"It helps people see that there are different levels with autism," Abbey shares about the show's impact. "Some have a hard time with language, and some of us don't. But Love on the Spectrum shows who we really are, and that it's not just about your disability."

Love on the Spectrum is steaming now on Netflix.

