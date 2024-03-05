A case of the Mondays is not a disorder Luann de Lesseps and Olivier Sarkozy suffer from. Exhibit A -- their cozy stroll that's sure to spark romance rumors.

The reality TV star and Mary-Kate Olsen's ex-husband were spotted out together Monday in New York City in what appeared to look like a lunch date. Luann, 58, and Olivier, 54, looked like they were having a blast as they walked closely together while sporting wide grins.

Luann looked fashionable in black leather pants, red coat and black sweater. Olivier looked casual in black khakis, black boots, brown coat and a blue sweater over a blue dress shirt.

The outing comes just over three years after Olivier and the Full House star settled their divorce. Mary-Kate filed for divorce in May 2020 after five years of marriage. By October of that year, Mary-Kate was said to be "single and having fun," a source told ET at the time.

A source also told ET back in January 2021 that "the agreement was reached amicably" and that "everyone is looking forward to moving on."

Lauren Menowitz/Shutterstock

As for Luann, her Big Apple outing with the French banker comes just days after Joe Bradley denied on the Southern Hospitality season 2 reunion that he hooked up with Luann.

The reunion saw Joe addressing rumors of a romantic encounter with Luann following a flirty interaction during a January taping of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Despite vehemently denying any physical intimacy, Joe, 28, admitted to hitting it off with the Real Housewives of New York City alum.

"I did not hook up with Luann," Joe asserted, recalling he told castmate TJ Dinch, "I was playfully hanging out with her at the bar. That’s f**king it. Why would you even insinuate that?"

Despite mounting pressure to "just admit it," Joe stood firm in his denial.

