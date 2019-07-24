Luann de Lesseps is speaking out regarding Ramona Singer's claim that she's still drinking alcohol, despite going to rehab.

ET recently caught up with de Lesseps at her New York City apartment, where she shot back at Singer's accusation. Singer first accused de Lesseps of continuing to drink during the second part of the Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

"A lot of what Ramona says in the reunion does get me in trouble, 'cause people see it and they listen to it," de Lesseps, 54, told ET. "It doesn't help me and it doesn't help me get through this difficult situation, so I really didn't appreciate some of the comments Ramona makes in the second reunion episode."

As for how the women will get along during the third reunion episode -- which is set to air on Thursday, July 25 -- de Lesseps said it'll be much of the same.

"She doesn't get any better at it in the third reunion episode and you are going to see that," de Lesseps said of Singer, 62. "It just looks really hateful and not supportive as a woman. For a woman who claims to support women, she is not very supportive."

The combative exchange began when Singer and fellow housewife Bethenny Frankel questioned how long de Lesseps was in rehab.

"This is like ABCs! The first month didn’t work for you, honey pie? You stay another six months, four months," Singer said.

"Don’t talk to me, Ms. Pinot Grigio." de Lesseps fired back.

"I don’t really give a s**t! I don’t have an alcoholic problem, OK?! I’m gonna give you tough love," Singer said. "... I’m not gonna give you a f**king break. I believe you’re still drinking on the side! What do you think about that?"

"No, I’m not," de Lesseps replied.

"Well, I think you are, OK?" Singer declared. "I think you are!"

Despite de Lesseps' statements about Singer's comments and her telling ET that she feels "like the women have been really difficult" on her this season, she teased that the third part of the reunion will see all the housewives "come around and [be] a lot more respectful and supportive of what I've been going through."

"I think after the reunion you'll see that we are in a better place and, you know, we are a family," de Lesseps told ET. "... We all have families and we all have issues, but at the end of the day, you all have to, you know, sit down at the dinner table and have a meal, so we have to sort things out, and when you really care about people that's what you do."

"I think what you are going to see on the last part of the reunion is a lot of reconciliation, a lot of everyone owning their stuff, a lot of me going into the explanation of why I was so into my cabaret and taking care of myself, and rightfully so," she added. "... So you are going to see me talk about that, you are going to see me talk about how difficult the year has been and and you are going to see a lot of reconciliation and moving forward with the women. So, that, it is all good."

As for how she's dong personally, de Lesseps said she's "in a better place" now, some of which can likely be contributed to her physical health, something she actively works on with her trainer, Mohamed Elzomor. ET was exclusively on hand to watch the duo do the EMS Workout, which enhances the typical sweat session thanks to the use of an electric muscle stimulation vest.

"The reason why this is so cool is it's almost like it's cheating," Elzomor, who works at The CircHIIT, said of the EMS Workout, which can provide results of working out for more than double one's active time. "You're getting to your end goal that much faster."

"Mohamed and I have been working together for quite some time and so I really saw the benefit of working out this way," de Lesseps agreed. "It tightens the skin and it really makes the muscles work much more effectively than a regular workout. And for 20 minutes you get an hour workout, so it is perfect for a girl like me on the go."

Watch the video below for more on de Lesseps.

