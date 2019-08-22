Rachael Harris and husband Christian Hebel are going their separate ways.

ET has confirmed that the Lucifer star has filed for divorce from Hebel after four years of marriage. Harris submitted the paperwork on Wednesday at the Los Angeles County Superior Court. The cause of the separation is unknown.

Harris, who is best known as Lucifer Morningstar’s therapist, Dr. Linda Martin, on the Fox series, and Hebel, a violist and concertmaster, got engaged in Capri, Italy, in September of 2014. They eloped eight months later in a small ceremony at New York's City Hall. The two are parents to 3-year-old son Henry and 1-year-old son Otto.

This is Harris' second divorce. She was previously married to Adam Paul from 2003 to 2008.

Harris and Hebel's separation comes the same week that Larry King also filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King.

Liam Hemsworth also filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus after eight months of marriage. For more on their shocking and unexpected split, watch below.

