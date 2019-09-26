Lukas Graham has a new single and a sexy new music video to go along with it!

The GRAMMY-nominated Danish pop band released their latest song, "Lie," on Friday and the music video features lots of bedroom scenes.

Lead singer Lukas Forchhammer wrote "Lies" from an autobiographical place, and takes listeners back to the beginning of a young, tumultuous teenage relationship that has proven to stand the test of time. The song is partially inspired by his now fiancé, and the official artwork for "Lie" is a photo taken on the same night that the couple met.

Warner Records

In addition to dropping their new track, Lukas Graham will begin their U.S. tour on Oct. 22 at the Moore Theatre in Seattle, Washington. Check out the tour dates below:

October 22 Seattle, WA The Moore Theatre

October 23 Portland, OR McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom

October 25 Berkeley, CA The UC Theatre

October 27 San Diego, CA House of Blues

October 28 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

October 30 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

November 1 Austin, TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater

November 2 Houston, TX House of Blues

November 3 Dallas, TX House of Blues

November 6 Chicago, IL House of Blues

November 9 New York, NY Hammerstein Ballroom

November 10 Boston, MA House of Blues

Lukas Graham aren't the only ones to drop some new music this week! Check out Lindsay Lohan's "Xanax" song!

