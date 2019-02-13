Luke Bryan Adopts 18-Year-Old Senior Rescue Dog

Luke Bryan has a new member of his family!

Earlier this week, Proverbs 12:10, a Nashville-based animal rescue, took to social media to share the story of how the 42-year-old country music star had changed the life of one of their senior dogs.

"I don’t know of a soul who doesn’t love a happy ending. Well, get ready for your Monday smile because this is as good as it gets!" they captioned sweet pics of the pup, an Aussie mix. "Poochie, the 18 year old who was surrendered to the pound when his family became allergic and whom we pulled was expected to be a forever hospice foster with Proverbs ( like many others in our care), but God had different plans."

Alongside photos of Poochie walking around, lying in his bed, and posing with Bryan's wife, Caroline, the center explained how the Bryans came to adopt the black and grey pup.

"After reading about Poochie on our social media, Luke Bryan and his beautiful wife, Caroline applied and adopted Poochie this past Saturday!" they revealed. "He is pictured here with his new mom, Caroline and his previous foster, Lacy Marie! He is loving life on the Bryan farm and soaking up all their love. Who knows, maybe Poochie will inspire a country song! Thanks Bryans! #CherishTheOldForTheyAreTreasure"

The Instagram post that initially caught Bryan's eye introduced Poochie with a photo of him in a kennel.

"Poochie is an 18, yes 18 year old Aussie mix who was surrendered to MACC when “a family member became allergic to him,” the caption read. "We are getting him today. He will go to our vet and then will need a hospice foster."

Bryan's love of animals is long known! The "What Makes You Country" singer lives on a Tennessee farm with his wife and two sons -- Thomas, 10, and Tatum, 8 -- alongside dogs, a pony, alpacas, kangaroos and more.

