Luke Perry Charms in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Deleted Scene

Fans hoping to see more of Luke Perry's character in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are getting their wish.

In the coming months, Quentin Tarantino's ninth film is headed to Blu-ray/DVD and streaming, and in promotion of the upcoming home release, Columbia Pictures released a deleted scene featuring the late actor once again playing real-life actor Wayne Maunder in the TV pilot within the film for Lancer, starring James Stacy (Timothy Olyphant) as Johnny Madrid Lancer and Trudi Fraser (the scene-stealing 10-year-old Julia Butters).

In the clip, Perry doesn't get to share more heated words with Leonardo DiCaprio's villainous character, as he does in the film. However, as Olyphant carries Butters to a wagon, he and Perry do exchange playful barbs over their characters' familial ties.

Perry, dressed to the nines in a gray, three-piece suit complete with top hat, delightfully chews the scenery on the Western set. As the short-yet-sweet scene comes to an end, Butters' character wrangles the bickering men into the wagon with her.

ET spoke with the child star after the film's release, where she opened up about a special bond she shared with Perry, who died in March after suffering a stroke.

"He was so fatherly," she said. She recalled one day, in particular, when the crew was filming at Universal Studios. "There was this rock area where you could go down and feed the fish," she said. "I found a pottery piece with a flower on it and I gave it to Luke, and he said, 'Oh, this is amazing! I'll cherish it forever.'"

"The last time I saw him was at the wrap party a year later, basically," she shared. "I got pulled aside by Luke and he pulled the pottery piece out of his pocket and said, 'I told you I'd cherish this forever.' That was truly amazing."

In the spring issue of Esquire, fellow Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star Brad Pitt also discussed working with Perry on the film, admitting that the actor was a legend to him.

"I remember going to the studios [years ago] and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us, as teenagers. It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him," Pitt stated. "Man, he was so incredibly humble and amazing and absolutely committed. He couldn't have been a more friendly, wonderful guy to spend time with. I got to sit down and have some wonderful conversations with him. It was really special."

In the same issue, DiCaprio admitted to being starstruck with Perry as well, stating, "I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, 'Oh my God, that's Luke Perry over there!'"

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood will be available in digital on Nov. 26 and arrives in 4K Ultra, DVD and Blu-ray on Dec. 10.

