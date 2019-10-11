Forever remembered.



Luke Perry's kids, daughter Sophie and son Jack, paid tribute to their late father on what would have been his 53rd birthday on Friday.

Sophie took to Instagram to share a sweet note alongside a photo of herself and her dad embracing, with the 19-year-old poking fun at her father's sartorial choices. "Happy birthday, fashion icon 💁🏼‍♀️," she wrote. "I can hear you doing your best Tim Gunn impersonation now 💛 love you the most."

Jack posted his own message at about the same time. The black-and-white collage consisted of a series of photos that combined to make one image of Luke's face, beside which the 22-year-old wrestler wrote, "Happy birthday, old man. I’ll see you somewhere. ♥️."

Luke died in March at age 52 after suffering a stroke. His family, friends and colleagues have all shared heartfelt condolences and messages in the months since the Beverly Hills, 90210 star's death, which included Riverdale opening its fourth season earlier this week with a standalone tribute episode dedicated to him.

The actor's kids have continued to keep his memory alive in many different ways as well. In June, Sophie posted three throwback photos in which she was bonding with her late father, captioning them simply, "I love you." She previously announced that she'd managed to raise the funds to open a preschool in Malawi, which will bear her father's name.

Jack, who wrestles under the name Jungle Boy, has previously shared photos as well, and he also spoke to ET in June about his father's legacy.



"The thing that I'm most proud of about my dad, always, is that he was a really good guy," Jack expressed. "And you know, not everyone got the chance to know him. But I think the outreach and support, I think, it kind of shows that. I'm happy to see it. He was loved by everybody and it's nice to see that from everybody and it's a nice thing."

For more on what Jack had to say about his dad, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Remembering Luke Perry on What Would Have Been His 53rd Birthday

'Riverdale' Boss on the Significance of Shannen Doherty's Character in Luke Perry Tribute

'Riverdale' Parents Discuss 'Beautiful' Luke Perry Tribute Episode (Exclusive)

Related Gallery