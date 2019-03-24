Luke Perry's Daughter Shares Sweet Never-Before-Seen Photo With Him

Luke Perry's daughter, Sophie Perry, took to Instagram on Sunday with a special tribute to her late father.

The 18-year-old shared a touching throwback photo of herself as she rode in the passenger seat of her dad's car, with the Riverdale star behind the wheel, and their puppy sitting in her lap.

"Miss him a little extra today," Sophie captioned the sweet snapshot.

The emotional Instagram post comes less than three weeks after her father's death, back on March 4, after a brief stay in the hospital following a massive stroke. The actor was 52.

Shortly after his passing, Sophie took to Instagram to speak out against hurtful comments she'd been receiving on social media for how she was coping with her loss.

“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online, and most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice," she wrote. "I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f**k up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn’t want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was survived by Sophie, as well as his 21-year-old son Jack, their parent and his ex-wife, Rachel Sharp, and his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star was survived by Sophie, as well as his 21-year-old son Jack, their parent and his ex-wife, Rachel Sharp, and his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer.

