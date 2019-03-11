Luke Perry’s daughter is pushing back against her critics.



On Monday, Sophie Perry took to Instagram to discuss the inadvertent attention she’s received since her father’s death, which has led to her receiving hurtful comments on social media for how she has coped with the loss.



“Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online,” she captioned a selfie showcasing her long, curly locks. “And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can’t be nice. And I’m here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don’t mean to offend anybody, I’m also not going to cater to any one else’s needs and beliefs. I’m 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not.”



“And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life,” she continued. “YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It’s the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f**k up over it. But I’m not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldn’t want me to. So you shouldn’t either.”

Sophie concluded: “So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It’s a waste of both of [our] time.”

On March 4, her father died from complications following a massive stroke. The next day, she shared another post featuring a photo of herself with her famous father.

"A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support," she wrote. "I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I."

She added: "I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear [sic] with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly."

Three days later, the 18-year-old also shared a post discussing her father and her mother, Luke’s ex-wife, Minnie Sharp, along with a heartfelt message.



"You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f**king lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend," Sophie wrote alongside a slideshow, featuring throwback photos of her mother with Perry. "Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now."



"She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute sh*t situation without you. None of us could," she added. "Oh. And I was just informed it was national women’s day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday."

Since her father's death, all of Hollywood has shared posts and messages celebrating his life and legacy. Among them are his Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars including Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Ian Ziering and Tiffani Thiessen.



But when Jennie Garth shared a photo following his death, she decided to post one of her daughters Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12, along with this message: "These women 💙💜❤️ #internationalwomensday #sisters.”

Soon after, she was criticized for not mentioning the late actor, prompting her to defend herself in her comments section.



“Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women,” she wrote. “It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

“His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool," she ended. Sincerely, Jennie.”

