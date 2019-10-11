A hole was left in many people's hearts after Luke Perry died in March after suffering a stroke.



Fans, family members and co-stars alike all shared heartfelt tributes to the late actor after his death this spring, and his Riverdale co-stars have shared their heartbreaking thoughts on losing their friend in the months since. Plus, just this week, the hit CW show kicked off its fourth season with a tribute episode dedicated to Perry.



"Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke," Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on Riverdale, captioned a series of pics of Perry with his castmates, which she posted just ahead of Wednesday's season premiere. "We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke."

She also shared her favorite photo of the man who played Fred Andrews, a candid black-and-white shot taken by her boyfriend, Cole Sprouse.

While chatting with ET at New York Comic Con earlier this month, Molly Ringwald, who plays Fred Andrews' estranged wife, Mary Andrews, on Riverdale, elaborated on how the cast has been coping.

"The thing about grief is it's not linear, you know?" she told ET. "It's not just like you get over it. Life goes on. …There's still moments where Archie and Mary really miss him and I think it's very important for people to see that."



Perry would have been 53 on Friday, and the loss of the beloved actor feels just as strong now as it did a few months ago.



In honor of his birthday, we're looking back on his life in pictures. Click through the gallery below to see some of the most iconic and memorable photos of Perry through the years.

