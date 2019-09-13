Cole Sprouse is one lucky guy!

The 27-year-old Riverdale star took to Instagram on Friday to share some sweet photo booth-style pics with his co-star and longtime love, Lili Reinhart.

“Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th and haven’t I just been so lucky ever since?” Sprouse captioned the shots.

In the sweet photos, the couple is snuggled close as Sprouse jokingly bites Reinhart’s neck, goes in for a kiss and eventually locks lips in a passionate exchange.

Earlier this summer, rumors circulated that Sprouse and Reinhart, 23, had split, but the couple was quick to squash the gossip. In August, Sprouse spoke with ET about the rumors, joking that he was “incredibly” annoyed by them.

“No, I don’t care. That’s the nature of our industry,” he noted. “I think you have to poke fun of it a little bit. It’s kind of something you sign up for, but as long as you can keep it light and fun, it’s all good.”

When asked how he planned to top Reinhart’s sweet birthday poem to him, Sprouse replied: “I’m not a poet. I do not write. I’ll figure out something beautiful."

For more from the pair, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Cole Sprouse Pokes Fun at Rumors He Photoshops His Pics

Cole Sprouse Addresses Lili Reinhart Breakup Rumors: 'You Have to Poke Fun at It' (Exclusive)

Lili Reinhart Shares 'Sappy' Love Poem for Cole Sprouse After Reports of Split

Related Gallery