Lulu and Georgia Sale on Sale — Take an Extra 20% Off Home Decor, Furniture and More

By Lauren Gruber
Lulu and Georgia sale
Lulu and Georgia

The new year is approaching quickly, which means it's out with the old and in with the new. You might be preparing to refresh your wardrobe and beauty routine for 2023, but your home deserves some TLC too. Luckily, interior decor retailer Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with an extra 20% off already discounted decor, furniture and more.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or an upgrade to your basic chair or couch, you can treat yourself to gorgeous new designs at a steep discount.

To help guide your shopping, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces on sale at Lulu and Georgia. Below, shop the best furniture and home decor at an extra 20% off — while they're still in stock.

Corso Side Table
Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia
Corso Side Table

Equal parts minimalist and bold, this architectural accent table makes for a stunning conversation piece. 

$498$318
Tulca Narrow Mirror
Tulca Mirror
Lulu and Georgia
Tulca Narrow Mirror

Give bare walls the royal treatment with this ornate 24 by 38-inch wall mirror.

$448$143
Kansia Accent Chair
Kansia Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia
Kansia Accent Chair

Just listen to this rave review of Lulu and Georgia's boucle accent chair: "I bought 2 of these chairs for my living room and we are extremely happy with the design and quality. They are very comfortable and look great. The fabric adds lots of texture which was needed. LOVE."

$1,298$519
Gisella Candle Holder
Gisella Candle Holder
Lulu and Georgia
Gisella Candle Holder

Make a statement with this sleek, sculptural candle holder.

$60$24
Hannah Media Console
Hannah Media Console
Lulu and Georgia
Hannah Media Console

Keep all of your cables and gaming consoles hidden with this 18-inch deep storage table.

$1,198$766
Arches Rug
Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$798$319
Arches Pillow
Arches Pillow
Lulu and Georgia
Arches Pillow

Pair the Arches rug with its matching pillows for a coordinated look.

$98-$138$39-$55
Minimalist Nude Wallpaper
Minimalist Nude Wallpaper
Lulu and Georgia
Minimalist Nude Wallpaper

We love this cheeky yet elegant wallpaper in any space, but it's especially effective in bathrooms.

$98$59
Luna Oval Coffee Table
Luna Oval Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Luna Oval Coffee Table

This coffee table's open-air design makes it the perfect accent to any living space.

$1,103$882
Sayan Pendant Light
Sayan Pendant Light
Lulu and Georgia
Sayan Pendant Light

Transform your home into a tropical oasis with a woven jute pendant light.

$318$254

