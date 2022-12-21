The new year is approaching quickly, which means it's out with the old and in with the new. You might be preparing to refresh your wardrobe and beauty routine for 2023, but your home deserves some TLC too. Luckily, interior decor retailer Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with an extra 20% off already discounted decor, furniture and more.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or an upgrade to your basic chair or couch, you can treat yourself to gorgeous new designs at a steep discount.

Shop Lulu and Georgia Sale

To help guide your shopping, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite pieces on sale at Lulu and Georgia. Below, shop the best furniture and home decor at an extra 20% off — while they're still in stock.

Kansia Accent Chair Lulu and Georgia Kansia Accent Chair Just listen to this rave review of Lulu and Georgia's boucle accent chair: "I bought 2 of these chairs for my living room and we are extremely happy with the design and quality. They are very comfortable and look great. The fabric adds lots of texture which was needed. LOVE." $1,298 $519 Shop Now

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $798 $319 Shop Now

Arches Pillow Lulu and Georgia Arches Pillow Pair the Arches rug with its matching pillows for a coordinated look. $98-$138 $39-$55 Shop Now

