Lulu and Georgia's Anniversary Sale is Here: Save 25% on Stylish Furniture and Rugs

Lulu and Georgia Presidents' Day Sale
Lulu and Georgia
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 8:19 AM PDT, October 2, 2023

Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale is here through October 9. Save 25% on furniture and rugs for every style and space.

Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for stylish home essentials and rugs this season — and now, you can enjoy major deals on the brand's gorgeous selection of furniture, decor and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home this fall or splurge on investment-worthy pieces at a discount, the Lulu and Georgia Anniversary Sale is not one to miss.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's sale. 

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Now through Monday, October 9th, Lulu and Georgia is offering 25% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs and decor pieces that are perfect for a seasonal home refresh. The anniversary sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware and cozy decor that is perfect for fall. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 25% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends.

Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table

Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table

Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498 $298

Shop Now

Celeste Accent Chair

Celeste Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia

Celeste Accent Chair

The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort. 

$1,598 $1,199

Shop Now

Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)

Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)
Lulu and Georgia

Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)

At just $15, this set of two printed shams is a steal.

$108 $15

Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Lulu and Georgia

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage. 

$598 $449

Shop Now

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia

Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598 $1,199

Shop Now

Adara Bed - Queen

Adara Bed - Queen
Lulu and Georgia

Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits a tailored environment.

$1,498 $1,124

Shop Now

Alaia Bed Cover

Alaia Bed Cover
Lulu and Georgia

Alaia Bed Cover

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with this snuggly organic cotton throw.

$210 $158

Shop Now

Jaz Dining Chair

Jaz Dining Chair
Lulu and Georgia

Jaz Dining Chair

Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look.

$498 $374

Shop Now

Ada Oval Coffee Table

Ada Oval Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia

Ada Oval Coffee Table

Sculptural lines and unique curved legs give this oak coffee table a modern look.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

The plush texture of this Moroccan-style shag rug makes it feel extra luxurious.

$972 $729

Shop Now

Estie Rug

Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498 $299

Shop Now

Adentro Rug

Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398 $149

Shop Now

Abode Rug

Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298 $974

Shop Now

Arches Rug

Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia

Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$3,589 $1,346

Shop Now

Tags: