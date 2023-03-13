Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for furniture and rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. For one week, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's sitewide Friends and Family Sale.

Now through Monday, March 20,Lulu and Georgia is offering 25% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor. The huge furniture sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware, and outdoor furniture to prepare for the sunny says of spring ahead. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 25% off at Lulu and Georgia's Sale to upgrade your home for spring.

Lulu and Georgia's Best Furniture Deals

Corso Side Table Lulu and Georgia Corso Side Table Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship. $498 $374 Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan Lulu and Georgia Merrit Nightstand, Pecan The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing and a convenient drawer provides helpful storage. $698 $524 Shop Now

Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.

Estie Rug Lulu and Georgia Estie Rug Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal, and soft texture to a space. Its pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites. $498 $374 Shop Now

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $298 $149 Shop Now

Adentro Rug Lulu and Georgia Adentro Rug Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. $398 $199 Shop Now

Abode Rug Lulu and Georgia Abode Rug In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border. $1,298 $974 Shop Now

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

