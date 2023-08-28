Sales & Deals

Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale: Save 20% on Stylish Furniture and Rugs

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Lulu and Georgia Presidents' Day Sale
Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for stylish home essentials and rugs this season — and now, you can enjoy major deals on the brand's gorgeous selection of furniture, decor and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home ahead of fall or splurge on investment-worthy pieces at a discount, this Labor Day sale is not one to miss.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's Labor Day Sale

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Now through Tuesday, September 5th,Lulu and Georgia is offering 20% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs and decor pieces that are perfect for a seasonal home refresh. The Labor Day sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware and cozy decor to prepare for fall. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 20% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends.

Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table
Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia
Corso Side Table

Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498$318
Celeste Accent Chair
Celeste Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia
Celeste Accent Chair

The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort. 

$1,598$1,278
Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)
Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)
Lulu and Georgia
Gemma Sham, (Set Of 2)

At just $16, this set of two printed shams is a steal.

$108$16
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Lulu and Georgia
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage. 

$698$558
Tulca Floor Mirror
Tulca Floor Mirror
Lulu and Georgia
Tulca Floor Mirror

Give bare walls the royal treatment with this ornate gold mirror.

$998$478
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598$1,022
Adara Bed - Queen
Adara Bed
Lulu and Georgia
Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits a tailored environment.

$1,498$1,198
Alaia Bed Cover
Alaia Bed Cover
Lulu and Georgia
Alaia Bed Cover

Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with this snuggly organic cotton throw.

$210$168
Jaz Dining Chair
Jaz Dining Chair
Lulu and Georgia
Jaz Dining Chair

Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look.

$498$398
Ada Oval Coffee Table
Ada Oval Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Ada Oval Coffee Table

Sculptural lines and unique curved legs give this oak coffee table a modern look.

$1,298$1,038

Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia

Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug
Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Cariad Moroccan Shag Rug

The plush texture of this Moroccan-style shag rug makes it feel extra luxurious.

$972$778
Estie Rug
Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498$318
Adentro Rug
Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398$159
Abode Rug
Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298$1,038
Arches Rug
Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$3,589$1,435

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day

Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Sale

Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses

Breathe Easy and Save $150 on Top-Rated Dyson Air Purifiers

Save Up to 30% on Stanley's Best-Selling Tumblers, Mugs and More

The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend

Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Unbeatable Deals

Save Up to $300 on Samsung’s The Frame TV at This Labor Day Sale