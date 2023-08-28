Lulu and Georgia's Labor Day Sale: Save 20% on Stylish Furniture and Rugs
Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for stylish home essentials and rugs this season — and now, you can enjoy major deals on the brand's gorgeous selection of furniture, decor and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home ahead of fall or splurge on investment-worthy pieces at a discount, this Labor Day sale is not one to miss.
Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's Labor Day Sale.
Now through Tuesday, September 5th,Lulu and Georgia is offering 20% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs and decor pieces that are perfect for a seasonal home refresh. The Labor Day sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware and cozy decor to prepare for fall. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.
Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 20% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends.
Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia
Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.
The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort.
At just $16, this set of two printed shams is a steal.
The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage.
Give bare walls the royal treatment with this ornate gold mirror.
Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more.
Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits a tailored environment.
Prepare your home for chillier days ahead with this snuggly organic cotton throw.
Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look.
Sculptural lines and unique curved legs give this oak coffee table a modern look.
Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia
Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.
The plush texture of this Moroccan-style shag rug makes it feel extra luxurious.
Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork.
Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Amazon TV Deals to Shop Ahead of Labor Day
Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites During the Outdoor Voices Sale
Tuft & Needle Labor Day Sale: Save Up to $700 on Top-Rated Mattresses
Breathe Easy and Save $150 on Top-Rated Dyson Air Purifiers
Save Up to 30% on Stanley's Best-Selling Tumblers, Mugs and More
The 50 Best Amazon Labor Day Deals to Shop Before the Holiday Weekend
Mattress Firm's Best Sale of the Year Is Here with Unbeatable Deals
Save Up to $300 on Samsung’s The Frame TV at This Labor Day Sale