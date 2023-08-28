Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for stylish home essentials and rugs this season — and now, you can enjoy major deals on the brand's gorgeous selection of furniture, decor and more. Whether you're looking to upgrade your home ahead of fall or splurge on investment-worthy pieces at a discount, this Labor Day sale is not one to miss.

Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's Labor Day Sale.

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Now through Tuesday, September 5th,Lulu and Georgia is offering 20% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs and decor pieces that are perfect for a seasonal home refresh. The Labor Day sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware and cozy decor to prepare for fall. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 20% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends.

Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table Lulu and Georgia Corso Side Table Sleek, modern and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship. $498 $318 Shop Now

Merrit Nightstand, Pecan Lulu and Georgia Merrit Nightstand, Pecan The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing. A convenient drawer provides helpful storage. $698 $558 Shop Now

Jaz Dining Chair Lulu and Georgia Jaz Dining Chair Airy rattan contrasted by a stark black frame gives these simple dining chairs an eye-catching look. $498 $398 Shop Now

Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.

Estie Rug Lulu and Georgia Estie Rug Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal and soft texture to a space. It pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites. $498 $318 Shop Now

Adentro Rug Lulu and Georgia Adentro Rug Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. $398 $159 Shop Now

Abode Rug Lulu and Georgia Abode Rug In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border. $1,298 $1,038 Shop Now

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $3,589 $1,435 Shop Now

