Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection of rugs is hard to beat. Now through January 30, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's annual Rug Event.

All of Lulu and Georgia's rugs are 20% off with the code RUGS20. The huge Rug Event also includes rugs that are already on sale for even bigger savings. No matter what type of rug you’re looking for, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have it.

Shop 20% Off Rugs

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.

To help guide your shopping this weekend, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite rugs on sale at Lulu and Georgia. Below, shop the best rug deals for 20% off — while they're still in stock.

Arches Rug Lulu and Georgia Arches Rug Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug. $798 $319 WITH CODE RUGS20 Shop Now

Adentro Rug Lulu and Georgia Adentro Rug Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. $398 $222 WITH CODE RUGS20 Shop Now

Danica Moroccan Style Rug Lulu and Georgia Danica Moroccan Style Rug Calming and casual, the rug's contrasting double-tiered border makes it feel more modern, while the black and white color scheme keeps it neutral. $298 $166 WITH CODE RUGS20 Shop Now

Estie Rug Lulu and Georgia Estie Rug Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal, and soft texture to a space. Its pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites. $498 $398 WITH CODE RUGS20 Shop Now

Abode Rug Lulu and Georgia Abode Rug In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border. $1,798 $1,438 WITH CODE RUGS20 Shop Now

