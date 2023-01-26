Lulu and Georgia's Rug Sale Is Here — Save 20% On Rugs for Every Style and Space This Weekend
Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection of rugs is hard to beat. Now through January 30, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's annual Rug Event.
All of Lulu and Georgia's rugs are 20% off with the code RUGS20. The huge Rug Event also includes rugs that are already on sale for even bigger savings. No matter what type of rug you’re looking for, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have it.
Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.
To help guide your shopping this weekend, we've rounded up 10 of our favorite rugs on sale at Lulu and Georgia. Below, shop the best rug deals for 20% off — while they're still in stock.
With tonal textures, earthy hues and a modern take on traditional patterns, the neutral-hued Moroccan Flatweave Rug features a simple, sketched pattern — making it both a versatile and durable choice.
Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.
Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork.
Calming and casual, the rug's contrasting double-tiered border makes it feel more modern, while the black and white color scheme keeps it neutral.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Robot Vacuum Deals to Help Keep Your Home Clean This Winter
The Best Home Deals from Amazon — Winter Decor, Furniture and More
Shop Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams' Spring 2023 Furniture Collection
16 Best Walmart Deals to Shop This Week: Tech, Home, Beauty and More
The Ultimate Work From Home Guide — Decor, Furniture, Kitchen and More
The 15 Best Robot Vacuum Deals Right Now at Amazon
The Best Furniture Sales to Update Your Home for The New Year