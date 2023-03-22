Shopping

Lulu and Georgia's Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 25% on Spring-Ready Furniture and Rugs

By Lauren Gruber
Lulu and Georgia Presidents' Day Sale
Lulu and Georgia

Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for furniture and rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. For one last day today, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's extended Friends and Family Sale

Shop Lulu and Georgia's Sale

Until midnight tonight,Lulu and Georgia is offering 25% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor that are perfect for a spring home refresh. The furniture sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware, and outdoor furniture to prepare for the sunny says of spring ahead. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.

Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 25% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends tonight.

Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Corso Side Table
Corso Side Table
Lulu and Georgia
Corso Side Table

 Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.

$498$374
Celeste Accent Chair
Celeste Accent Chair
Lulu and Georgia
Celeste Accent Chair

The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort. 

$1,598$1,199
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan
Lulu and Georgia
Merrit Nightstand, Pecan

The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing and a convenient drawer provides helpful storage. 

$698$524
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Thomas Bina Olivia Coffee Table

Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more. 

$1,598$1,199
Adara Bed - Queen
Adara Bed
Lulu and Georgia
Adara Bed - Queen

Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits and elevates a tailored environment.

$1,498$1,124

Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia

Estie Rug
Estie Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Estie Rug

Thickly braided, the Estie Rug offers natural appeal, and soft texture to a space. Its pairs well with neutral, earthy tones like terracotta and shades of sand and pale whites.

$498$374
Moroccan Flatweave Rug by Sarah Sherman Samuel
Moroccan Flatweave Rug by Sarah Sherman Samuel
Lulu and Georgia
Moroccan Flatweave Rug by Sarah Sherman Samuel

With tonal textures, earthy hues and a modern take on traditional patterns, the neutral-hued Moroccan Flatweave Rug features a simple, sketched pattern — making it both a versatile and durable choice. 

$198$59
Arches Rug
Arches Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Arches Rug

Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.

$298$149
Adentro Rug
Adentro Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Adentro Rug

Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork. 

$398$199
Danica Moroccan Style Rug
Danica Moroccan Style Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Danica Moroccan Style Rug

Calming and casual, the rug's contrasting double-tiered border makes it feel more modern, while the black and white color scheme keeps it neutral. 

$298$149
Abode Rug
Abode Rug
Lulu and Georgia
Abode Rug

In an earthy, two-toned palette, this hand-knotted floor rug features a dynamic pattern that contrasts with its woven border.

$1,298$974

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia

Cadenza Indoor / Outdoor Metal Sofa
Cadenza Indoor / Outdoor Metal Sofa
Lulu and Georgia
Cadenza Indoor / Outdoor Metal Sofa

The Cadenza sofa is perfect for any indoor or outdoor space. Plus, it is crafted with an easy-to-clean and long-lasting material from a blend of synthetic and natural fibers. 

$2,399$1,799
Premium Beach Umbrella by Business & Pleasure Co.
Premium Beach Umbrella by Business & Pleasure Co.
Lulu and Georgia
Premium Beach Umbrella by Business & Pleasure Co.

Marine-grade hardware and a coated canopy makes this beach umbrella extra durable.

$299$150
Lomina Indoor / Outdoor Coffee Table
Lomina Indoor / Outdoor Coffee Table
Lulu and Georgia
Lomina Indoor / Outdoor Coffee Table

This adorable rattan coffee table adds a playful element to any outdoor space.

$699$524
Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.
Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.
Lulu and Georgia
Tommy Chair by Business & Pleasure Co.

Any backyard will feel like a fancy beach club with these weather-resistant striped chairs.

$299$224

