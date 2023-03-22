Lulu and Georgia's Sale Ends Tonight: Last Chance to Save 25% on Spring-Ready Furniture and Rugs
Lulu and Georgia is one of our favorite places to shop for furniture and rugs. Marked by luxurious textures, sleek silhouettes and elegant vintage-inspired touches, Lulu and Georgia's designs are at once minimalist and warm. From modern and minimal to boho and vintage, the selection is hard to beat. For one last day today, Lulu and Georgia is giving you an opportunity to upgrade your home decor at a discount with the brand's extended Friends and Family Sale.
Until midnight tonight,Lulu and Georgia is offering 25% off sitewide — including best-selling furniture, rugs, and decor that are perfect for a spring home refresh. The furniture sale also includes lighting, bedding, dinnerware, and outdoor furniture to prepare for the sunny says of spring ahead. No matter what room you’re looking to upgrade, there’s a good chance Lulu and Georgia will have just the right addition.
Below, shop the best furniture and rug deals for 25% off at Lulu and Georgia to upgrade your home before the sale ends tonight.
Best Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia
Sleek, modern, and a little moody, this hand-carved mango wood side table offers lots of textural appeal and stylishly displays its artisan craftsmanship.
The Celeste accent chair features a unique curved wishbone frame to bring chic comfort.
The Merrit nightstand features a deco-inspired woodwork construction that pairs crisp, curving lines with ridged detailing and a convenient drawer provides helpful storage.
Add this sleek oval-shaped coffee table to your living room. The reclaimed French oak shelf below makes the perfect spot for books, decor pieces and more.
Bring a bespoke touch to your bedroom with this upholstered bed that suits and elevates a tailored environment.
Best Rug Deals at Lulu and Georgia
Most of the brand's pieces are crafted in soothing neutrals and earth tones, making them easy to incorporate into your home. Rugs can either make or break a room's ambiance, so whether you're after an eye-catching statement piece or a clean-yet-cozy Moroccan style, you can treat yourself to the gorgeous designs on sale at Lulu and Georgia.
With tonal textures, earthy hues and a modern take on traditional patterns, the neutral-hued Moroccan Flatweave Rug features a simple, sketched pattern — making it both a versatile and durable choice.
Add some soothing texture to your home with the miminalist Arches rug.
Durable wool fibers make this area rug a strong choice to bring natural textures into a high-traffic area. Its dark blue tone is set off by gray and ivory accents woven into an intricate geometric pattern that shows off an artisan's handiwork.
Calming and casual, the rug's contrasting double-tiered border makes it feel more modern, while the black and white color scheme keeps it neutral.
Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Lulu and Georgia
The Cadenza sofa is perfect for any indoor or outdoor space. Plus, it is crafted with an easy-to-clean and long-lasting material from a blend of synthetic and natural fibers.
Marine-grade hardware and a coated canopy makes this beach umbrella extra durable.
This adorable rattan coffee table adds a playful element to any outdoor space.
Any backyard will feel like a fancy beach club with these weather-resistant striped chairs.
