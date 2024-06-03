Lupita Nyong'o wasn't a fan of the romance rumors that came with her friendship with Jared Leto.

In a new interview with Glamour, the A Quiet Place: Day One actress reflects on the buzz surrounding her close friendship with the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman and the chatter that came with their bond during the 2014 awards season.

"I paid no attention," she tells the publication about the speculation. "I actually deafened my ears to all the discourse about the awards because I was going through so many firsts. The red carpet was new, everything was new to me."

Lupita Nyong'o on the toll romance rumors took on her friendship with Jared Leto. - David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Spotify

The Black Panther star, 41, admits that she "didn't love" all of the romance rumors and that it almost took a toll on her friendship with Leto.

"I can hit him up about things; we see each other, and it's always a warm experience," she says. "It was drawing attention away from the work. I didn't want that sort of attention. I didn't want all that chatter to deter from the joy I was having becoming his friend."

Both Nyong'o and Leto, 52, took home the Best Supporting Academy Awards for their roles in the respective films, 12 Years a Slave and Dallas Buyers Club. At the time, the pair was photographed together during various events and ceremonies. Still, they maintained they were not dating.

Lupita Nyong'o and Jared Leto sparked dating rumors in 2014. - Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Nyong'o revealed in October 2023 that she was in a "season of heartbreak" following her split from Selema Masekela. In December 2023, Nyong'o sparked dating rumors with Joshua Jackson, who had recently split from his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith.

The pair was last spotted together in March during a PDA-filled vacation in Mexico. Neither Nyong'o nor Jackson ever confirmed a romance.

In Glamour, the actress admits that despite sharing the deeply personal part of her last relationship and split, she would not be doing it again on the public stage.

"I'm very happy with what I did, and I don’t want to do it anymore," she tells the outlet. "I don't want to share that part of myself anymore."

