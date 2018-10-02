The entire music industry is coming together to celebrate Mac Miller’s life and raise funds for a good cause.



On Tuesday, it was announced that numerous artists will be holding a concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Oct. 31 to benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which supports the Pittsburgh Foundation, a charity established in the late rapper’s hometown that works to improve the lives of the city’s citizens.



Thus far, the musicians slated to perform at the "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life" concert include Action Bronson, Anderson .Paak, Chance the Rapper, Dylan Reynolds, Domo Genesis, Earl Sweatshirt, J.I.D, John Mayer, Miguel, Njomza, ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Thundercat, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and Vince Staples. Tickets go on sale this Friday.



"He was pure artistry -- constantly creating, seeking, and discovering new ways to be both a source of inspiration and catalyst for new artists,” the rapper’s 4 Strikes management team, Kelly Clancy and Christian Clancy, wrote in a statement. “We were fortunate, not only to work with Malcolm and watch his music evolve, but to witness his own personal evolution that included a strong focus on building bridges and opening doors for anyone and everyone he encountered."

"We hope his ambitions to bring people together and to create new opportunities will continue to live through the MMCF," the statement continued. "We know Malcolm would be appreciative and proud of the thought and care that is going into making the MMCF a reality, so thank you to all who are selflessly helping this come to life. We will be forever proud of the man he was, and thankful that he was able to share his gifts with the world."



