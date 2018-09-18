It's been over a week since rapper Mac Miller died, and memorials across the nation are still being held in remembrance.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates followed in the footsteps of the Pittsburgh Steelers and honored the hometown celebrity with a touching moment of silence before the game.

The team also put together a video tribute that played on the massive jumbotron at PNC Park, with a special message delivered by the stadium announcer over the park speakers.

"Mac was a rapper, a singer, a producer and had a very bright future in the industry ahead of him. Locally, Mac is remembered as a hometown kid who sang about our city where his heart clearly remained," the announcer intoned somberly. "Our thoughts are with his parents, his grandmother and all of his family and friends who mourn his passing."

The Pirates also shared a photo of the mournful moment of silence, showing the team standing in respect as they watched the video tribute play for those in attendance.

"Tonight, a pregame moment of silence for Pittsburgh’s own, Mac Miller," the team captioned the photo.

The Pirates' tribute comes two days after the Steelers honored Miller by playing his hit track, "Knock Knock," the lead single off his 2010 mixtape, K.I.D.S., during the game.

Running back James Conner also paid his respects with an incredible pair of custom-painted cleats featuring Miller's face, as well as some of his song titles and lyrics. Conner showed the footwear off on Twitter before hitting the field, where he played the entire game in the honorary cleats.

Miller was found dead of an apparent overdose on Sept. 7 at his home in the San Fernando Valley. He was 26. The news comes just weeks after he was charged with a DUI, and months after his breakup from Ariana Grande.

The news of his death sent shockwaves through the music community, and led to an outpouring of love, condolences and mourning from those he'd worked with and those who loved his music.

For more on the life and legacy of the late rapper, watch the video below.

