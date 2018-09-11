Mac Miller's hometown is mourning the loss of the rapper.

On Tuesday, fans of the 26-year-old artist, who died on Friday, gathered at his childhood hangout, Blue Slide Park, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to pay their respects and say their goodbyes. Bringing posters, flowers and a slew of memorabilia, the late rapper's loyal followers played his music and enjoyed time together while celebrating his life and legacy. The park held a special place in Miller's artistic career, inspiring the name of his 2011 debut album, Blue Slide Park.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, around 9:45 p.m. local time police asked the crowd to disperse. Attendees chanted "4-1-1" and "one more song," as they were then allowed to listen to "2009," Miller's closing song off his latest album, Swimming. After the song, the crowd raised their candles and held a moment of silence for about two to three minutes.

Andrea Grimm, of the North Side, holds a candle during a vigil for rapper #MacMiller at Blue Slide Park. pic.twitter.com/h0K519RRCL — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) September 12, 2018

Music, memories and love from the huge crowd gathering around the Blue Slide at Historic Frick Park. A special night to memorialize Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller who sadly died last week at the age of 26. More on @KDKA#Pittsburgh#MacMiller#KDKApic.twitter.com/D1T2CKzOBJ — PamSuranoKDKA (@PamSurano) September 11, 2018

it’s amazing how the community really comes together for tragedies like this and how beautiful the souls of Pittsburgh really are. rest in paradise mac #BlueSlidePark 🌥💙 pic.twitter.com/PtoWjNkwNk — meower (@Haley_Bowerrxox) September 12, 2018

Miller's grandmother was also in attendance and spoke with news outlets about her nephew and his love for his hometown city. "He loved L.A., but Pittsburgh was his family," she says in a clip shared online.

Miller died of an apparent overdose at his home in California on Friday. A spokesperson for the LAPD told ET, “There was a radio call related to a death investigation into an adult male" at Miller's San Fernando Valley home on Friday at 11:42 a.m.

In a statement to ET on Friday, Miller's family said, "Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

