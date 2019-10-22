Macaulay Culkin dancing onstage with Lizzo just might be the crossover event of the year.

On Monday night, the 39-year-old Home Alone star took the stage at the singer's request to bust a move.

"Went to see my friend @lizzo tonight," Culkin captioned a clip of his moves on Twitter, adding on Instagram, "When @lizzobeeating asks you to do a silly dance... You get up there and do a silly dance."

In the fun moment, which happened during Lizzo's "Gigolo Game" interlude before her girl-power anthem, "Like a Girl," Culkin shows off his sprinkler dance as Lizzo and her dancers imitate the move. The 31-year-old singer already name-checks Culkin in "Like a Girl," and it seems that the two stars are real-life friends.

The performer gives Culkin a hug and a shout-out at the end of the song as he dances off stage.

Culkin isn't the only star Lizzo is collaborating with these days. ET recently spoke with Justin Timberlake about his new music with the rapper.

"I think she thought I was lying, but we got in and we got a couple of ideas," he teased. "I'm not going to tell you too much about what we did together in the studio. If she wants to tell you, she can, but it's flames. It is so good. I am so excited about it."

For more from the interview, watch the clip below:

