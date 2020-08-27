Macaulay Culkin is aging his fans! The actor took to Twitter on his 40th birthday to troll his fans by pointing out that he was entering the milestone decade. Most associate Culkin with his childhood role in Home Alone, which hit theaters in 1990.

"Hey guys, wanna feel old? I'm 40. You're welcome," he quipped. "It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old. I'm no longer a kid, that's my job."

In followup tweets, Culkin pondered what to do now that he's reached 40, joking that "it's about time to start my midlife crisis."

"I'm thinking of picking up surfing," he wrote. "Do you all have any suggestions? Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I'd look?"

While Culkin celebrated the day by teasing his fans, his girlfriend, Brenda Song, took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her beau.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being. I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," she wrote alongside a pic of them in matching shirts. "But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won’t even see this because you don’t ever use Instagram. Hahaha."

"My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am [the] luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you," she added.

