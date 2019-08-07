Macaulay Culkin Reacts to 'Home Alone' Reboot Coming to Disney+

Macaulay Culkin has an epic response to news that Disney+ is rebooting Home Alone!

In the original '90s Christmas movie that made him a household name, Culkin portrayed the beloved but mischievous Kevin McAllister, so it was only natural that he shared his take on what the "updated" version should look like.

Culkin, now 38, took to Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a hilarious photo of himself sitting on the couch with a laptop. In the pic, he can be seen rocking a headband and short white tank top, surrounded by video games, various cords and take-out meals.

"This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like," he captioned it.

This is what an updated Home Alone would actually look like. pic.twitter.com/sGj86933LA — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 7, 2019

"Hey @Disney, call me!" he added in another tweet.

ET reported on Tuesday that the modern version is set to premiere on Disney's forthcoming streaming service, Disney+. The news was confirmed by Disney head Bob Iger during Walt Disney Company's earnings call. Though Iger didn't share any additional information regarding casting, release date or plot details, he said the reimagined version is for "a new generation."

Back in January, ET caught up with the actor's younger brother, Kieran, on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, where he revealed that the Culkins watch Home Alone every Christmas just like any other family. He, too, was featured in the original movie (along with the 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York), portraying the role of Fuller.

"It was a movie for us too growing up, which is funny," he explained. "You would think that because he was in it and it was such a big thing [for him] that we wouldn't be able to enjoy it like a Christmas movie. But over the years we have been able to. Yeah, we watch it!"

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Home Alone' Reboot In the Works at Disney

Macaulay Culkin Recreates Iconic 'Home Alone' Scenes

Macaulay Culkin Shares What It's Like to Watch 'Home Alone' With Him

Related Gallery