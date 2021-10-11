Machine Gun Kelly Reacts to Pal Pete Davidson Impersonating Him Again on 'Saturday Night Live'
Machine Gun Kelly has an idea for Saturday Night Live after his pal, Pete Davidson, impersonated him on the show over the weekend. The 27-year-old comedian took aim at his 31-year-old musician friend yet again, dressing as Kelly alongside his girlfriend, Megan Fox (played by Chloe Fineman), during "The People's Kourt" sketch with host Kim Kardashian West pretending to be her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.
Fineman as Fox poked fun at the couple's Instagram captions before Davidson as Kelly declared, "I wish I could vape you," as the two engaged in an aggressive tongue kiss.
After one fan posted a clip of Davidson's impression of Kelly, the "Bloody Valentine" singer retweeted the clip writing, "I think it's time for me to come on the show as Pete @nbcsnl."
He also posted to his Instagram Story a selfie of Davidson in his MGK costume, along with the caption, "Twins."
However, he made it clear in his next post how he really felt about the impersonation, writing, "Pete, you know damn well I don't talk like that."
Kelly served as the musical guest on the show back in January, where he and Davidson goofed off during the closing credits. In September, Davidson revealed that Kelly's bruised coccyx proved problematic when he rushed the comedian onstage.
"He got really excited and he went to pick me up, and he forgot he had a bruised coccyx," he recalled on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "So he went to pick me up and he couldn't go up, so he just started to slowly tilt back. It was such a slow fall we had time for him to go, 'Oh no!' And I went, 'You're a f**king moron.' It was that slow. I got the whole line out."
