Macy's Back-to-School Sale: Shop 40% Off Kids' Clothes, Shoes and More

Macy's is having a back-to-school sale! The department store is offering 40% off on select kids' clothing, shoes and accessories for a limited time. No matter what school will look like for your kid this year -- remote learning from home or returning to the classroom with face masks -- now's the time to shop deals on new wardrobe additions.

Big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Nautica and Calvin Klein are part of the sale. Shop various fashion items including sneakers, tees and jeans.

Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale styles with the code SHOP.

Shop Macy's Back-to-School Sale for Kids and check out ET Style's top picks.

Big Girls Eyelet-Sleeve Top & Star Barrettes Set Belle Du Jour Macy's Big Girls Eyelet-Sleeve Top & Star Barrettes Set Belle Du Jour A bright eyelet-sleeve buttoned top that comes with a pair of adorable star hair barrettes. REGULARLY $38 $18.24 at Macy's

Big Girls Jeans Epic Threads Macy's Big Girls Jeans Epic Threads These comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Epic Threads are a wardrobe staple for any school year. REGULARLY $40 $19.20 at Macy's

Big Girls NMD R1 Casual Sneakers Adidas Macy's Big Girls NMD R1 Casual Sneakers Adidas Your girl will love these cool, casual pink Adidas sneakers. REGULARLY $110 $60 at Macy's

Big Boys Colorblocked Fleece Jogger Pants Nike Macy's Big Boys Colorblocked Fleece Jogger Pants Nike Cozy fleece jogger pants from Nike to wear at home for distance learning. REGULARLY $50 $25 at Macy's

See all back to school sale items at Macy's.

