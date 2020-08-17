Macy's Back-to-School Sale: Shop 40% Off Kids' Clothes, Shoes and More
Macy's is having a back-to-school sale! The department store is offering 40% off on select kids' clothing, shoes and accessories for a limited time. No matter what school will look like for your kid this year -- remote learning from home or returning to the classroom with face masks -- now's the time to shop deals on new wardrobe additions.
Big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Nautica and Calvin Klein are part of the sale. Shop various fashion items including sneakers, tees and jeans.
Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale styles with the code SHOP.
Shop Macy's Back-to-School Sale for Kids and check out ET Style's top picks.
A bright eyelet-sleeve buttoned top that comes with a pair of adorable star hair barrettes.
These comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Epic Threads are a wardrobe staple for any school year.
Your girl will love these cool, casual pink Adidas sneakers.
A lace-up, ankle-high shoe by Nautica for a dressier look.
Cozy fleece jogger pants from Nike to wear at home for distance learning.
A classic striped T-shirt with V-neckline.
A nifty touchscreen smart watch with kid-friendly camera features, video recording and games.
See all back to school sale items at Macy's.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Back to School Supplies for On-Campus Learning
The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students