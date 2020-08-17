Shopping

Macy's Back-to-School Sale: Shop 40% Off Kids' Clothes, Shoes and More

By ETonline Staff
Macy's back to school sale
Macy's

Macy's is having a back-to-school sale! The department store is offering 40% off on select kids' clothing, shoes and accessories for a limited time. No matter what school will look like for your kid this year -- remote learning from home or returning to the classroom with face masks -- now's the time to shop deals on new wardrobe additions.

Big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Nautica and Calvin Klein are part of the sale. Shop various fashion items including sneakers, tees and jeans.

Plus, get an extra 20% off on select sale styles with the code SHOP.

Shop Macy's Back-to-School Sale for Kids and check out ET Style's top picks.

Big Girls Eyelet-Sleeve Top & Star Barrettes Set
Belle Du Jour
Belle Du Jour Big Girls Eyelet-Sleeve Top & Star Barrettes Set
Macy's
Big Girls Eyelet-Sleeve Top & Star Barrettes Set
Belle Du Jour

A bright eyelet-sleeve buttoned top that comes with a pair of adorable star hair barrettes.

REGULARLY $38

Big Girls Jeans
Epic Threads
Epic Threads Big Girls Jeans
Macy's
Big Girls Jeans
Epic Threads

These comfy, stretchy skinny jeans from Epic Threads are a wardrobe staple for any school year.

REGULARLY $40

Big Girls NMD R1 Casual Sneakers
Adidas
Adidas Big Girls NMD R1 Casual Sneakers
Macy's
Big Girls NMD R1 Casual Sneakers
Adidas

Your girl will love these cool, casual pink Adidas sneakers.

REGULARLY $110

Little & Big Boys Breakwater Chukka Sneakers
Nautica
Nautica Little & Big Boys Breakwater Chukka Sneakers
Macy's
Little & Big Boys Breakwater Chukka Sneakers
Nautica

A lace-up, ankle-high shoe by Nautica for a dressier look.

REGULARLY $45

Big Boys Colorblocked Fleece Jogger Pants
Nike
Nike Big Boys Colorblocked Fleece Jogger Pants
Macy's
Big Boys Colorblocked Fleece Jogger Pants
Nike

Cozy fleece jogger pants from Nike to wear at home for distance learning.

REGULARLY $50

Big Boys Martinez Striped T-Shirt
Univibe
Univibe Big Boys Martinez Striped T-Shirt
Macy's
Big Boys Martinez Striped T-Shirt
Univibe

A classic striped T-shirt with V-neckline.

REGULARLY $18

Kids PlayZoom Pink Fuchsia Glitter Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 42x52mm
iTouch
iTouch Kids PlayZoom Pink Fuchsia Glitter Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 42x52mm
Macy's
Kids PlayZoom Pink Fuchsia Glitter Strap Touchscreen Smart Watch 42x52mm
iTouch

A nifty touchscreen smart watch with kid-friendly camera features, video recording and games.

REGULARLY $49.99

See all back to school sale items at Macy's.

