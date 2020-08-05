Shopping

The Best Back to School Supplies for On-Campus Learning

By ETonline staff
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
back to school supplies
Carol Yepes/Getty Images

If your kid, teen or college student is returning to school in-person soon, now's the time to make sure they have all the must-have school supply options.

From pens to notebooks and a great backpack, checking off everything on the school supply list is essential for a successful school year. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best school supplies for on-campus learning for all levels.

If they're continuing lessons from home, check out supplies for distance learning.

Inkjoy 8pk 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens Multicolor
Paper Mate
Paper Mate Inkjoy 8pk 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens Multicolor
Target
Inkjoy 8pk 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens Multicolor
Paper Mate

A retractable ballpoint pen set is essential for note taking.

1 Subject Notebook, 8.5" x 11", College Ruled, 100 Sheets, Assorted, 3/Pack
Staples
Staples 1 Subject Notebook, 8.5" x 11", College Ruled, 100 Sheets, Assorted, 3/Pack
Staples
1 Subject Notebook, 8.5" x 11", College Ruled, 100 Sheets, Assorted, 3/Pack
Staples

Don't miss this huge deal on a 1-subject, college-ruled notebook set of three for 84% off.

REGULARLY $4.99

All Purpose Glue Sticks
Elmer's
Elmer's All Purpose Glue Sticks
Amazon
All Purpose Glue Sticks
Elmer's

Stock up on glue stick for art projects. The one from Elmer's goes on smooth, dries fast and washes away with soap and water.

REGULARLY $6.99

Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
Fjällrävan
Fjällrävan Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
Nordstrom
Kånken Water Resistant Backpack
Fjällrävan

The minimalist, Scandinavian-style backpack is a popular choice. The durable, water-resistant backpack features a slip pocket that fits most 13" laptops, two-zipper closure and adjustable straps.

Actually I Can Tackle Box
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Actually I Can Tackle Box
Kate Spade New York
Actually I Can Tackle Box
Kate Spade New York

This adorable Kate Spade box comes with desk essentials: pencil sharpener, ruler, sticky notes, eraser, notepad, highlighter and magnets.

Network Pouch
Herschel
Herschel Network Pouch
Herschel
Network Pouch
Herschel

In addition to being used as a pencil case, this versatile pouch can also store other supplies such as scissors, crayons and a mini hand sanitizer.

Mechanical Pencils, 0.7mm
TUL
TUL Mechanical Pencils, 0.7mm
Office Depot
Mechanical Pencils, 0.7mm
TUL

A mechanical pencil that comes with a twist-up eraser, non-slip rubberized grip and 0.7mm lead tip.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students

Best Back to School Supplies Under $100

Back to School Shopping: The Best Tech Gear