The Best Back to School Supplies for On-Campus Learning
If your kid, teen or college student is returning to school in-person soon, now's the time to make sure they have all the must-have school supply options.
From pens to notebooks and a great backpack, checking off everything on the school supply list is essential for a successful school year. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best school supplies for on-campus learning for all levels.
If they're continuing lessons from home, check out supplies for distance learning.
A retractable ballpoint pen set is essential for note taking.
Don't miss this huge deal on a 1-subject, college-ruled set of three for 84% off.
Stock up on glue stick for art projects. The one from Elmer's goes on smooth, dries fast and washes away with soap and water.
The minimalist, Scandinavian-style backpack is a popular choice. The durable, water-resistant backpack features a slip pocket that fits most 13" laptops, two-zipper closure and adjustable straps.
This adorable Kate Spade box comes with desk essentials: pencil sharpener, ruler, sticky notes, eraser, notepad, highlighter and magnets.
In addition to being used as a pencil case, this versatile pouch can also store other supplies such as scissors, crayons and a mini hand sanitizer.
A mechanical pencil that comes with a twist-up eraser, non-slip rubberized grip and 0.7mm lead tip.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students
Best Back to School Supplies Under $100