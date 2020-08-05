The Best Back to School Supplies for On-Campus Learning

If your kid, teen or college student is returning to school in-person soon, now's the time to make sure they have all the must-have school supply options.

From pens to notebooks and a great backpack, checking off everything on the school supply list is essential for a successful school year. Ahead, shop ET Style's top picks of the best school supplies for on-campus learning for all levels.

If they're continuing lessons from home, check out supplies for distance learning.

Inkjoy 8pk 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens Multicolor Paper Mate Target Inkjoy 8pk 300RT Retractable Ballpoint Pens Multicolor Paper Mate A retractable ballpoint pen set is essential for note taking. $3.99 at Target

All Purpose Glue Sticks Elmer's Amazon All Purpose Glue Sticks Elmer's Stock up on glue stick for art projects. The one from Elmer's goes on smooth, dries fast and washes away with soap and water. REGULARLY $6.99 $4.99 at Amazon

Kånken Water Resistant Backpack Fjällrävan Nordstrom Kånken Water Resistant Backpack Fjällrävan The minimalist, Scandinavian-style backpack is a popular choice. The durable, water-resistant backpack features a slip pocket that fits most 13" laptops, two-zipper closure and adjustable straps. $80 at Nordstrom

Actually I Can Tackle Box Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Actually I Can Tackle Box Kate Spade New York This adorable Kate Spade box comes with desk essentials: pencil sharpener, ruler, sticky notes, eraser, notepad, highlighter and magnets. $38 at Kate Spade New York

Network Pouch Herschel Herschel Network Pouch Herschel In addition to being used as a pencil case, this versatile pouch can also store other supplies such as scissors, crayons and a mini hand sanitizer. $27.99 at Herschel

Mechanical Pencils, 0.7mm TUL Office Depot Mechanical Pencils, 0.7mm TUL A mechanical pencil that comes with a twist-up eraser, non-slip rubberized grip and 0.7mm lead tip. $6.99 at Office Depot

Sign up for more shopping ideas! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Back to School Clothes: Shop Apparel for Stylish Students

Best Back to School Supplies Under $100

Back to School Shopping: The Best Tech Gear