Whether it's a pump, squirt, wipe or spray bottle, hand sanitizer is proving to be a small but powerful tool for hand hygiene. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, and as states begin to reopen across the country, sales of alcohol-based cleansers have skyrocketed because our "new normal" involves disinfecting our hands way more than usual.

According to the World Health Organization, regular and thorough hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand rub can kill viruses that may be on your hands (not to mention grime, germs and bacteria you've picked up while running essential errands). Just like with a face mask, when you reduce your chances of being infected, you also reduce your chances of spreading COVID-19 to people around you.

And because the more you know, the WHO has a few tips for using and storing your own hand sanitizer properly. First, keep all hand sanitizers (and cleaning products in general) out of reach of children and pets -- this stuff can be poisonous to them, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's minimum formula requirement is 60% alcohol. If you do have kids, teach them how to apply sanitizer and monitor their use. Speaking of usage, all you need is a coin-sized amount for both hands if you're using a gel. After rubbing it in, avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose -- it'll cause irritation. Finally, keep all alcohol-based sanitizers away from open flames and stovetops, as they are very flammable.

Oh, and an extra tip from the ET Style team: Make sure you're applying moisturizer or lotion to your skin, as all that washing hands with hand soap can lead to dry skin. We've been singing the praises of our favorite moisturizers, and we're especially pumped about Glossier's brand-new hand cream (plus the fact that the beauty company donated the first 10,000 bottles to hospital and healthcare workers).

You likely already know that your local Target sold out of Purell hand sanitizer months ago and that Amazon's supply of hand sanitizer product options, toilet paper and disinfecting wipes is super low. But don't worry -- plenty of other companies have liquid hand sanitizer in stock right now. Find all sizes of bottles below, and keep checking back as we update this story with even more options for where to buy hand sanitizer.

Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizing Aloe by Lather

Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizing Aloe Lather Lather Hand Sanitizer with Moisturizing Aloe Lather A natural alcohol-based hand sanitizer with moisturizing aloe vera and antioxidant-rich green tea extract. $18 at Lather

Hand Sanitizer by Soapbox

Hand Sanitizer Soapbox Grove Hand Sanitizer Soapbox Vegan and infused with vitamin E, this 70% alcohol base moisturizing hand sanitizer option from Grove will leave hands super soft and super clean. $8.99 at Grove

Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray (Set of 2) by Oars + Alps

Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray (Set of 2) Oars + Alps Oars + Alps Antibacterial Hand Sanitizer Spray (Set of 2) Oars + Alps The 71% ethyl alcohol kills 99.9% of germs and the vitamin E keep hands soft. Oars + Alps is providing hand sanitizer to first responders and vulnerable populations in Chicago and New York -- every purchase helps support these efforts. $12 at Oars + Alps

Hand Sanitizer (2 Pack) by ViroShield

Hand Sanitizer (2 Pack) ViroShield ViroShield Hand Sanitizer (2 Pack) ViroShield Shield your hands with this FDA-approved 75% isopropyl alcohol antiseptic spray. ViroShield also offers hand and body wash as well as hand sanitizer bundles with essential oils. REGULARLY $20.98 $14.98 at ViroShield

Hand Sanitizer Gel by Eczema Honey

Hand Sanitizer Gel Eczema Honey Eczema Honey Hand Sanitizer Gel Eczema Honey Eight ounces of fragrance-free hand sanitizer with an active ingredient of 70% ethyl alcohol in this gel formula. $14.99 at Eczema Honey

Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist by Purophy

Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist Purophy Purophy Hand & Surface Cleansing Mist Purophy Choose from a two-, four- or six-pack of these bottles; for each spray bottle, you receive one refill. Mist hands or surfaces to combat bacteria, viruses and germs. $19.95 at Purophy

Hand Sanitizer by Humankind

Hand Sanitizer By Humankind By Humankind Hand Sanitizer By Humankind These bottles contain 65% alcohol and hyaluronic acid, and ship for free. One dollar from every purchase goes to the Robin Hood Relief Fund, which provides emergency support to neighbors in the NYC area. $20 at By Humankind

Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer by Dr J's

Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer DrJ's Glowyy Advanced Formula Hand Sanitizer DrJ's The 75% alcohol formula kills 99.99% of germs and bacteria, while moisturizing ingredients like aloe vera leave hands feeling soft. Dr. J's keeps it simple and smart. REGULARLY $7 $5.99 at Glowyy

Hand Sanitizer Spray by Vegamour

Hand Sanitizer Spray Vegamour Vegamour Hand Sanitizer Spray Vegamour This moisturizing, quick-drying hand sanitizer spray is formulated with organic ingredients, including aloe vera, marula oil and 75 percent isopropyl alcohol. Twenty percent of proceeds from every purchase will go to Project Angel Food, which supplies healthy meals to people affected by life-threatening illnesses throughout Los Angeles. $16 at Vegamour

Crafted Hand Sanitizer by Kat's Naturals

Crafted Hand Sanitizer Kat's Naturals Kat's Naturals Crafted Hand Sanitizer Kat's Naturals Get free shipping on all orders from this natural products site. $5.99 at Kat's Naturals

Zesty Morning Hand Sanitizer by Organic Bath Co.

Zesty Morning Hand Sanitizer Organic Bath Co. Follain Zesty Morning Hand Sanitizer Organic Bath Co. This 63% alcohol-based hand sanitizer contains moisturizing glycerin and is scented with tangerine, orange and grapefruit essential oils. $8 at Follain

Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender by Klean+

Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender Klean+ Klean+ Hand Sanitizer Crisp Lavender Klean+ Another gentle and great-smelling formula, if you're into lavender scents. According to their website, Klean+ uses food-grade pure ethanol to keep their hand sanitizer free of hidden toxins. $5.99 at Klean+

Hand Sanitizer by Maapilim

Hand Sanitizer Maapilim Maapilim Hand Sanitizer Maapilim Nourish while you clean! This 70% alcohol formula contains moisturizing aloe vera and a heavenly blend of bergamot, jasmine and cedarwood essential oils. $10 at Maapilim

2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles) by Super Sanitizer

2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles) Super Sanitizer Super Sanitizer 2-Ounce Hand Sanitizer (4 Bottles) Super Sanitizer Gentle, unscented and containing 65% alcohol, this formula effectively kills viruses and bacteria with every spritz. $19.99 at Super Sanitizer

Lavender & Eucalyptus Hand Sanitizer by Erbavivia

Lavender & Eucalyptus Hand Sanitizer Erbaviva Verishop Lavender & Eucalyptus Hand Sanitizer Erbaviva This effective and calming sanitizer spray is made with 80% alcohol and eucalyptus and lavender oils. $9 at Verishop

Pink Cotton Hand Sanitizer by Sabon

Pink Cotton Hand Sanitizer Sabon Sabon Pink Cotton Hand Sanitizer Sabon This gel hand sanitizer contains 60% alcohol, vitamin E beads, propylene glycol for a boost of hydration and a light pink cotton scent. $9 at Sabon

Hand Cleaner by Noste

Hand Cleaner Noste Facetory Hand Cleaner Noste This sanitizer contains 65% ethanol as well as glycerin, aloe vera and broccoli extract to help skin from drying out. $7.50 at Facetory

Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6) by Remedi Pure

Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6) Remedi Pure Remedi Pure Remedi Sanitize (8-Ounce, Pack of 6) Remedi Pure Get six eight-ounce pump bottles of 70% alcohol Remedi Pure hand sanitizer -- which contains vitamin E to help heal your hands while cleaning them -- and share with your friends and family. While you're shopping the site, grab some of their disposable face masks and foaming hand soap, too. REGULARLY $112.99 $41.98 at Remedi Pure

The Spritzer Hand Sanitizer by Winky Lux

The Spritzer Hand Sanitizer Winky Lux Winky Lux The Spritzer Hand Sanitizer Winky Lux This hand sanitizer contains 75% alcohol, centella asiatica extract, aloe and vitamin E. Purchase by itself or receive one for free with any $30 purchase -- either way, Winky Lux will donate a bottle to an essential worker in need. $12 at Winky Lux

Natural Hand Sanitizer & Protector by Killing The Softly

Natural Hand Sanitizer & Protector Killing Them Softly Killing Them Softly Natural Hand Sanitizer & Protector Killing Them Softly Aptly named, Killing Them Softly's hand sanitizer contains alcohol, East Asian herbal ingredients and essential oils to leave your hands soft and clean. $8.99 at Killing Them Softly

Hand Hero 75% Alcohol Hand Purifying Gel by Herbivore

Hand Hero 75% Alcohol Hand Purifying Gel Herbivore Herbivore Hand Hero 75% Alcohol Hand Purifying Gel Herbivore This 75% alcohol hand purifying gel contains hyaluronic acid and aloe vera to leave your hands soft and hydrated. Choose from pink grapefruit or calming lavender scents. Learn about Herbivore's give-back initiative here. $12 at Herbivore

Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution by Peter Thomas Roth

Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Hand Sanitizer Alcohol Antiseptic 80% Topical Solution Peter Thomas Roth And we thought we couldn't love this beauty brand any more. This 80% alcohol formula comes in a spray bottle, and every purchase supports Peter Thomas Roth's initiative to provide hand sanitizer to the heroes at Northwell Health Hospitals, New York's largest healthcare provider. $16 at Peter Thomas Roth

Hand Sanitizer Spray (4-Pack) by Orly

Hand Sanitizer Spray (4-Pack) ORLY ORLY Hand Sanitizer Spray (4-Pack) ORLY Each two-ounce spray bottle contains 75% isopropyl alcohol, glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and purified water. The nail polish company is donating 10,000 units to the City of Los Angeles, with a special emphasis on serving the city’s at-risk homeless population. $19.95 for 4 at ORLY

Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser by Cabinet

Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser Cabinet Cabinet Duo Pack Instant Hand Cleanser Cabinet Grab a two-pack and share this specialty blend (70% alcohol, lemongrass oil, lemon, pine, orange peel and cypress leaves) with a loved one or someone in need. REGULARLY $15 $8 at Cabinet

Hand Sanitizer by Muse

Hand Sanitizer Muse Muse Hand Sanitizer Muse This hand sanitizer contains 62% alcohol and softening glycerin, and Muse is offering guaranteed three-day shipping. $9.99 at Muse

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the World Health Organization website.

Sign Up for More Updates from ET! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Things to Do When You're Stuck at Home

Here's How Celebs Are Self-Isolating and Self-Quarantining

Where to Buy Face Masks Online Right Now -- Etsy, Mother, Reformation and More