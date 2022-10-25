Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch and Aladdin's Mena Massoud are feeling the romance this holiday season!

The duo headline Amazon Freevee's first original Christmas movie, Hotel for the Holidays, and only ET can exclusively reveal the release date: Friday, Dec. 2.

It will be available to stream in the U.S., U.K. and Germany on premiere day.

Hotel for the Holidays revolves around the staff and guests at the charming Hotel Fontaine in New York City during Christmastime. Petsch plays Georgia, an ambitious young woman and the manager of the high-end hotel that attracts guests of all kinds -- including heartbroken singles, an infamous pop star and a European ex-prince who recently abdicated his throne -- all looking to escape from their everyday lives and come to the hotel as a sanctuary over the holidays. Georgia’s work and personal life become entangled when she is caught between the hotel chef, Luke (Massoud), and Raymond (Max Lloyd-Jones), the ex-prince staying at the hotel during the holidays. The storylines of Georgia and the hotel’s eclectic guests twist, turn and come together, as they unexpectedly find friendship, love and inspiration.

Rounding out the ensemble are Kayleigh Shikanai (American Gods), Jami Belushi (According to Jim), Neil Crone (It) and Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding).

Shane Mahood/Amazon

Shane Mahood/Amazon

Two months ago, Massoud teased the release of Hotel for the Holidays, sharing a photo of him smiling and Petsch laughing from the movie.

"We were talking about that vegan life and @madelame got hungry," Massoud cheekily wrote in the Instagram caption. "#HotelfortheHolidays on @amazonfreevee this Christmas."

Amazon

