Amid a breakup, The Bachelor's Madison Prewett knows how to keep her spirits up: hang out with Selena Gomez at Target!

Shortly after announcing that she and Bachelor star Peter Weber had broken up, Madison made an unexpected appearance in the songstress' Instagram Stories.

Selena took to her Instagram late Thursday evening for a series of videos that began as a message to her fans about staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak. She then revealed that she and a group of friends decided to hit up a Target to stock up on board games to play while staying in doors for a while.

Among the group of gal pals was Madison, who seemed surprised to be filmed by Selena but appeared to be in high spirits.

Madi is also currently hanging out with Selena Gomez as she shared her post. pic.twitter.com/W11LsC5fsW — Alyssa (@alyssatweeets) March 13, 2020

Madison's unexpected appearance in Selena's Instagram story and their foray to Target to stock up on games left many fans on Twitter stunned.

"Never did I ever expect to see Madi on Selena Gomez’s instagram story," one fan tweeted.

"Peter is probs out 'partying' with his brother and Madi is having game night with Selena Gomez," another Twitter user wrote. "They’ll both be just fine, but I think we know who the real winner of this breakup is."

never did I ever expect to see Madi on Selena Gomez’s instagram story — Sammi Lawry (@sammi_lawrs) March 13, 2020

Peter is probs out “partying” with his brother and Madi is having game night with Selena Gomez.....



They’ll both be just fine, but I think we know who the real winner of this breakup is — Vanessa Alvarez (@ohheeeyvanessa) March 13, 2020

MADISON AND SELENA GOMEZ ARE HANGING OUT. I REPEAT MADISON AMD SELENA GOMEZ ARE HANGING OUT🤍😫😭@madiprew@selenagomez — Bailey (@BaileyGerard3) March 13, 2020

Also, Madison casually hanging out with Selena Gomez right now. The fact Selena personally reached her out as per her igs few days ago 🥺 — 𝐝𝐢𝐫𝐚 ⁷ (@_chimmybear) March 13, 2020

News of their breakup -- which comes just two days after one of the most dramatic Bachelor finales in series history -- broke Thursday evening, with both revealing the split in separate Instagram posts.

"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things," Madison wrote. "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan.

For his part, Peter also addressed the split, writing, "Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further."

"Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," Peter added, in part. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure."

He also thanked Madison for her "patience and unconditional love."

"You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves whole heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward," he wrote.

Check out the video below for more on the explosive Bachelor season finale, which pitted Peter and Madison against Peter's mother, Barb -- who held nothing back about how much she did not approve of their romance.

‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber’s Mom Barb Responds to Haters After Explosive Finale This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Bachelor' Peter Weber & Madison Prewett Seen Having 'Intense' Conversation Hours Before Breakup (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Madison Prewett Speaks Out After Peter Weber Split

'Bachelor' Peter Weber Reveals He and Madison Prewett Broke Up

'Bachelor': Peter Weber's Mom Barb Says She 'Absolutely' Won't Try to Make Amends With Madison

Related Gallery